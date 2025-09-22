Kasabian announce Finsbury Park show for 2026 – how to get tickets

Kasabian to headline Finsbury Park

Kasabian have announced details of a huge headline London show for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will perform at Finsbury Park on 4 July, with special guests Louis Dunford, Razorlight, The K’s, Miles Kane and SOFY.

It currently marks their only scheduled show for next year, and follows up their tour earlier this year in support of album, Happenings.

The upcoming London show will be in support of their upcoming ninth album, Act III and is expected to feature new single “Hippie Sunshine”.

It will be the third album to eature Serge Pizzorno as a sole lead vocalist, and it’s due for release in 2026.

It marks their first album in two years, but fans can expect to hear tracks from their back catalogue including “Shoot the Runner”, “You’re in Love With a Psycho”, “Fire”, and “Bless This Acid House”.

Ahead of Kasabian tickets going on sale for their Finsbury Park show you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Kasabian tickets go on sale for Finsbury Park?

They go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, 26 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans who pre-order their upcoming album from the official store here before 3pm BST on Wednesday, 24 September will receive access to a presale. This will take place from 9:30am on Thursday, 25 September.

You’ll receive a unique link/code to access tickets early.

Plus a Live Nation presale takes place from 12pm on Thursday, 25 September. This can be accessed by Live Nation account holders – which is free to sign up to. Once you’ve logged in or signed up head to the group’s page on the website here to get tickets.

4 July – London, Finsbury Park – Ticketmaster / See Tickets