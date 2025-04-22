Kanye West details sexual relationship with cousin that inspired new song

He shared the story on X.

Kanye West has detailed an alleged sexual relationship with his cousin revealing that it inspired his upcoming song, Cousins.

Taking to X, Kanye described how his cousin is in jail for life for ‘killing a woman’.

He then revealed that they used to ‘look at dirty magazines together’ before ‘acting out what we saw’.

More specifically, Kanye wrote: “This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore.

“Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.

“My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different.”

He concluded the tweet writing: “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*ck till I was 14. Tweet sent.”

Kanye did not name the cousin or provide further details about the crime referenced.

No official records have been linked to the claim, and the identities of the individuals involved have not been confirmed.