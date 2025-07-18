JoJo Siwa announces UK and European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices.

JoJo Siwa ticket prices have been confirmed for her tour

JoJo Siwa has announced a headline UK and European tour – and this is how much tickets will cost.

The singer will embark on the Infinity Heart Tour this September and October.

Announcing the tour she said: “The love and kindness you all have shown me means the world to me and I can’t wait to start my Infinity Heart Tour with you! It’s all of your favorite JoJo songs that you know and love plus, new music that I can’t wait for you all to hear!”.

It’ll begin on 29 September in Dublin, and head to Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, London, Brighton, Birmingham, and Cardiff.

She’ll then head to Paris, Cologne and Warsaw as part of the run, and fans can expect to hear “Karma” as well as recent viral track “Bette Davis Eyes”, which is a cover of the classic song.

The Dance Moms star rose to fame through the hit reality TV series before launching her singing career.

More recently she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother where she met Love Island star Chris Hughes, with the pair continuing their relationship in the ‘outside world’ to much speculation from fans and social media.

Ahead of JoJo Siwa tickets going on sale for her UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How much are JoJo Siwa tickets?

It’s been confirmed that general admission tickets are priced at £39.40 / €42.70. While VIP meet and greet tickets are priced at £167.65.

The VIP ticket includes admission to the show, access to a pre-show soundcheck featuring a Q&A with JoJo, meet & greet and photo opportunity with JoJo, and VIP merch.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Monday, 21 July via:

29 September – Dublin, The Academy – tickets

1 October – Glasgow, SWG3 – tickets

2 October – Manchester, O2 Ritz – tickets

3 October – Newcastle, Digital – tickets

5 October – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town – tickets

6 October – Brighton, Concorde2 – tickets

8 October – Birmingham, O2 Institute – tickets

9 October – Cardiff, Tramshed – tickets

12 October – Paris, La Bellevilloise – tickets

13 October – Cologne, Die Kantine – tickets

15 October – Warsaw, Klub Proxima – tickets