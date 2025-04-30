Search icon

30th Apr 2025

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

Jonny Yates

Jin tickets for his solo tour dates go on sale soon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Jin tickets go on sale very soon for his 2025 world tour dates – and this is everything you need to know.

The singer is embarking on the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR this summer with arena shows across Asia, the US and Europe.

This includes two nights at London’s O2 Arena on 5-6 August and Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on 9-10 August.

He’ll also play multiple shows in US cities Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa and Newark across July.

It’ll be in support of his debut album, Happy, and his upcoming second album Echo which is due for release in May 2025.

The tour marks his first ever solo run, following up BTS’ hiatus, making him the third member to embark on a solo tour after Suga and J-Hope.

Ahead of Jin tickets going on sale you can find out on-sale date and time info, prices and the full tour schedule below.

When do Jin ticket go on sale?

Tickets for London and Amsterdam will go on general sale at 12pm local time on Thursday, 1 May via:

In the US tickets will go on general sale at 3pm local time on Wednesday, 30 April via:

How much are tickets?

It’s been confirmed that London tickets are priced between £70.50 to £650, while Amsterdam tickets are priced between 67,20€ to 485,00€.

And North American tickets are expected to be priced between $79 to $457 for standard tickets.

What are Jin’s tour dates?

28-29 June – Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

5-6 July – Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

12-13 July – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

17-18 July – Anaheim, United States – Honda Center – tickets

22-23 July – Dallas, United States – American Airlines Center – tickets

26-27 July – Tampa, United States – Amalie Arena – tickets

30-31 July – Newark, United States – Prudential Center – tickets

5-6 August – London, United Kingdom – The O2 Arena – tickets

9-10 August – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,K-pop,Tickets

