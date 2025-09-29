Search icon

Music

29th Sep 2025

Isle of Wight Festival announces lineup and ticket details for 2026

Jonny Yates

Isle of Wight Festival announces lineup and ticket details for 2026

Isle of Wight Festival confirms lineup for 2026

Isle of Wight Festival has confirmed the first names on its 2026 lineup – including the headliners.

The annual festival will return next summer with Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris and The Cure topping the bill.

They’ll be joined by the likes of Teddy Swims, Wet Leg, The Kooks, Tom Grennan, The Last Dinner Party, and Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter.

Also announced so far are Rick Astley, David Gray, Five, KT Tunstall, Shed Seven, Starsailor, Suzanne Vega, Anastacia, Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems and Luvcat with many more names to still be announced.

The Cure will close the festival on Sunday, and is the latest major headline set announced for their summer of 2026, after Primavera Sound, Rock En Seine and Nova Rock.

Festival organisers said: “It might be our best line-up yet. It’s my favourite so far, at least. We’re proud to put the future of music and current stars on a bill alongside artists like The Cure and the Sex Pistols, who helped lay the foundation of pop culture.”

“The festival has always been an extension of the Isle of Wight’s rich cultural history. We always try to honour that by presenting the very best music has to offer, giving people an unforgettable festival experience in the process.”

The festival typically sells out, with tickets expected to be in high demand when they go on sale.

You can find out how to get Isle of Wight Festival tickets for the 2026 edition below.

When is Isle of Wight Festival?

The 2026 edition of the festival will take place between 18-21 June, 2026.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 8am on Wednesday, 1 October via:

Who’s on the lineup?

Isle of Wight Festival has confirmed the first names on its lineup for 2026, with more to be announced in the coming months:

Lewis Capaldi / Calvin Harris / The Cure

Teddy Swims / The Kooks / Tom Grennan / Wet Leg / Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter / The Last Dinner Party

