25th Sep 2025

Iron Maiden ticket prices revealed for their headline Knebworth show

Jonny Yates

Iron Maiden ticket prices revealed for their headline Knebworth show

Iron Maiden tickets for Knebworth go on sale this week

Iron Maiden ticket prices have been confirmed for their upcoming Knebworth Park headline show.

The legendary group will perform their only UK date scheduled for 2026 at the site on Saturday, 11 July.

They’ll be joined by The Darkness, The HU, Airbourne, and The Almighty who will perform at the all-day event.

It’s part of their ongoing Run For Your Lives Tour, which will also stop off in the likes of Bucharest, Hannover, Amsterdam, Milan, and Paris.

Iron Maiden tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Ahead of them being released, the ticket prices have been revealed, giving fans an idea of what to expect.

What are the Iron Maiden ticket prices for Knebworth?

It’s been confirmed that general admission tickets for Knebworth for the gig will be priced from £127.50.

You can also add on other ticket options to a general admission ticket. This includes a camping ticket from £45 for Friday and Saturday night. This includes access to Eddie’s Dive Bar & Market on Friday, 10 July.

The caravan and campervans pass is priced from £150, while a parking pass is priced at £35. If you want to get glamping then you can find out more via the website here.

When do Iron Maiden tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am BST on Saturday, 27 September via:

What are the tour dates?

23 May – OAKA, Athens, Greece – tickets

26 May – Vasil Levski Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria – tickets

28 May – Arena Națională, Bucharest, Romania – tickets

30 May – Národný Futbalový Štadión, Bratislava, Slovakia – tickets

2 June – Heinz von Heiden Arena, Hannover, Germany – tickets

10 June – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands – tickets

17 June – San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy – tickets

22 June – Paris La Défense Arena, Paris, France – tickets

28 June – Groupama Stadium, Décines, France – tickets

7 July – Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal – tickets

11 July – Knebworth Park – Ticketmaster / AXS

