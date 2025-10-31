Interpol and Bloc Party announce co-headline UK and European tour for 2026

The indie icons are teaming up for a tour

Interpol and Bloc Party have announced details of a co-headline UK and European tour for 2026.

The two indie bands will embark on the run late next year after teasing the announcement on social media earlier this week.

The tour will begin in Copenhagen on 10 November, with shows planned for Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Paris, Amsterdam, and Brussels.

It’ll then head to the UK and Ireland, beginning on 20 November in Birmingham ahead of Cardiff, Sheffield, Dublin, and Glasgow.

Plus they’ll headline multiple shows in the likes of Manchester, Brighton, and London, with two shows scheduled for each city.

Both groups found success in the noughties and will be performing material from across their 20-year-plus careers.

This includes tracks from Bloc Party’s debut album Silent Alarm, which they’ve recently celebrated with an anniversary tour, and Interpol’s breakthrough second album, Antics.

It’ll mark their second tour together, having previously performed across the UK in 2004, and co-headlining a series of shows in Australia in 2023.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for Interpol and Bloc Party’s joint tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Interpol x Bloc Party tour tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on Friday, 7 November via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up via Bloc Party’s website here to access a presale, which will take place at 9am local time on Wednesday, 5 November. You’ll be sent a unique code/link to access tickets early.

10 November – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

11 November – Berlin, Uber Arena – tickets

12 November – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets

14 November – Düsseldorf, PSD Bank Dome – tickets

16 November – Paris, Le Zenith – tickets

17 November – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

18 November – Brussels, Forest National – tickets

20 November – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

21 November – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets

23 November – Manchester, Aviva Studios – tickets

24 November – Manchester, Aviva Studios – tickets

26 November – Brighton, Brighton Centre – tickets

27 November – Brighton, Brighton Centre – tickets

28 November – Sheffield, Utilita Arena – tickets

30 November – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

2 December – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

4 December – London, Olympia – tickets

5 December – London, Olympia – tickets