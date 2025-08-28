Halsey announces ‘Back to Badlands’ tour dates and ticket details

Halsey will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Badlands
Halsey has announced details of the Back To Badlands The Tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The singer will celebrate the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Badlands, with shows in North America, Europe and Australia.
She’ll kick off the run on 14 October in Los Angeles and head to the likes of Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and Denver.
The tour will continue into 2026 with shows in Toronto, New York, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Manchester, and London.
She’ll then head to Australia for three dates in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne next February.
The LP was a commercial success upon its release, reaching the top 10 in the likes of Australia, Canada, the UK, and US.
It features singles including “Ghost”, “New Americana”, and “Colors” as well as fan favourite tracks “Gasoline” and “Hurricane”.
Ahead of Halsey tickets going on sale for her Back To Badlands Tour you can find out everything you need to know below.
When do Halsey tickets go on sale?
They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 5 September via:
- Ticketmaster UK
- Ticketmaster US
- Ticketmaster Canada
- Ticketmaster Mexico
- Ticketmaster Germany
- Ticketmaster France
- Ticketmaster Netherlands
Can I get presale tickets?
Yes, an artist presale takes place from 10am local time on 2 September for all tour dates. This can be accessed by fans signed up to the singer’s mailing list, so check your inbox for the presale link.
In the UK an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am BST on 3 September. This can be accessed via the O2 mobile app.
Other presales taking place across the week include a VIP package presale in North America from 10am local time on 2 September, and a Ticketmaster presale from 10am local tiem on 4 September.
You can check your local listing below for more details on presale tickets.
What are the tour dates?
14 October – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever – tickets
22 October – México, CDMX, MX – Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes – tickets
24 October – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom – tickets
26 October – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy – tickets
29 October – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore – tickets
2 November – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – tickets
4 November – Washington, DC – The Anthem – tickets
6 November – Minneapolis, MN – Armory – tickets
8 November – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – tickets
12 November – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium – tickets
9 January – Toronto, ON, CA – History – tickets
13 January – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom – tickets
17 January – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore – tickets
22 January – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live – tickets
23 January – Berlin, DE – Velodrom – tickets
24 January – Düsseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric HALLE – tickets
26 January – Paris, FR – L’Olympia – tickets
29 January – Manchester, GB – Aviva Studios – tickets
3 February – London, GB – O2 Academy Brixton – tickets
13 February – Sydney, AU – The Hordern Pavilion – tickets
17 February – Brisbane, AU – Riverstage – tickets
19 February – Melbourne, AU – Festival Hall – tickets