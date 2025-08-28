Search icon

Halsey announces ‘Back to Badlands’ tour dates and ticket details

Jonny Yates

Halsey announces 'Back to Badlands' tour dates and ticket details

Halsey will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Badlands

Halsey has announced details of the Back To Badlands The Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will celebrate the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Badlands, with shows in North America, Europe and Australia.

She’ll kick off the run on 14 October in Los Angeles and head to the likes of Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and Denver.

The tour will continue into 2026 with shows in Toronto, New York, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Manchester, and London.

She’ll then head to Australia for three dates in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne next February.

The LP was a commercial success upon its release, reaching the top 10 in the likes of Australia, Canada, the UK, and US.

It features singles including “Ghost”, “New Americana”, and “Colors” as well as fan favourite tracks “Gasoline” and “Hurricane”.

Ahead of Halsey tickets going on sale for her Back To Badlands Tour you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Halsey tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 5 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an artist presale takes place from 10am local time on 2 September for all tour dates. This can be accessed by fans signed up to the singer’s mailing list, so check your inbox for the presale link.

In the UK an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am BST on 3 September. This can be accessed via the O2 mobile app.

Other presales taking place across the week include a VIP package presale in North America from 10am local time on 2 September, and a Ticketmaster presale from 10am local tiem on 4 September.

You can check your local listing below for more details on presale tickets.

What are the tour dates?

14 October – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever – tickets

22 October – México, CDMX, MX – Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes – tickets

24 October – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom – tickets

26 October – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy – tickets

29 October – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore – tickets

2 November – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – tickets

4 November – Washington, DC – The Anthem – tickets

6 November – Minneapolis, MN – Armory – tickets

8 November – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – tickets

12 November – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium – tickets

9 January – Toronto, ON, CA – History – tickets

13 January – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom – tickets

17 January – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore – tickets

22 January – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live – tickets

23 January – Berlin, DE – Velodrom – tickets

24 January – Düsseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric HALLE – tickets

26 January – Paris, FR – L’Olympia – tickets

29 January – Manchester, GB – Aviva Studios – tickets

3 February – London, GB – O2 Academy Brixton – tickets

13 February – Sydney, AU – The Hordern Pavilion – tickets

17 February – Brisbane, AU – Riverstage – tickets

19 February – Melbourne, AU – Festival Hall – tickets

