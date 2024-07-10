Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

‘They hope he will be their saviour’

Eminem is rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury next year as bosses shake off jibe’s that this year’s festival was the worst yet.

This year’s festival, headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA, was hit by technical difficulties which affected many of the Pyramid stage artist’s sets. There were also accusations of miming from some of the acts.

The Daily Mail reports that the Worthy Farm festival organisers are already in talks with artists around the world.

A festival source said: “While many are putting a brave face on the fact that the festival wasn’t exactly a success this year, they are already preparing for a bigger and better line-up next year.”

Despite pulling in a crowd of 210,000 people, SZA’s set was poorly attended, something that was visible on the BBC Broadcast.

It was always going to be difficult for the festival to top last year’s Sunday headliner – music royalty, Elton John, but SZA was a surprising choice with fans saying organisers had ‘messed up big time’ with the scheduling.

Meanwhile, Coldpaly, who headlined for a record fifth time were branded ‘boring’ as they played hits such as Yellow and Fix You.

Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, was reportedly ‘embarrassed’ to be asked to headline again according to The Mail on Sunday. He even offered organisers the chance to find someone else but the band attracted a much larger crowd than SZA.

“Glastonbury is barely over but the bosses want Eminem,” the source continued. “They hope he will be their saviour after so few people went to watch SZA. They have everything crossed that he will say yes.”

Eminem has previously headlined UK festivals such as Reading and Leeds in 2017 but has yet to play Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage.