Flo Rida announces European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Flo Rida has announced a headline European tour for 2025 – including a huge London show.

The rapper will headline London’s OVO Wembley Arena on 14 October as part of his European Club Can’t Handle Tour.

It’ll mark his first UK headline show since 2009, while he’s also set to perform in Lodz, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Amsterdam, Stockholm, and Stavanger as part of the run.

This summer he’s also set to perform a string of shows across the US, including a show at New Jersey’s Sports Illustrated Stadium with Ludacris, Ashanti and Rick Ross.

Since his breakthrough track “Low” with T-Pain, the artist has released hits including “Right Round”, “Club Can’t Handle Me”, “Good Feeling”, “Whistle”, and “Wild Ones”.

Fans can expect to hear those tracks on the setlist as well as his collaborations including David Guetta’s “Where Them Girls At” and “Greenlight”.

Ahead of Flo Rida tickets going on sale for his European shows, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Flo Rida tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 1 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

At the time of writing there’s currently an O2 Priority sale taking place for his show at Wembley Arena. Fans can access this from 10am on Wednesday, 30 July and will be available via the O2 mobile app.

8 October – Lodz, Atlas Arena – tickets

10 October – Berlin, Max Schmeling-Halle – tickets

11 October – Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle – tickets

13 October – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets

14 October – London, OVO Arena Wembley – tickets

17 October – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

18 October – Stavanger, Forum Expo – tickets