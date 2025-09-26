Ethel Cain announces UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2026

Ethel Cain extends her tour into 2026

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Ethel Cain has announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour for summer 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will continue The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour with a string of outdoor shows next June.

The run will begin on 19 June at Cardiff Castle and head to Halifax’s Piece Hall and Dublin’s Fairview Park.

She’ll also perform at the O2 Academy in Birmingham, and Edinburgh’s Usher Hall as part of the run.

It’ll be in support of her recently released second studio album, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You.

The LP was released back in August and features singles “Nettles” and “F**k Me Eyes”.

The singer is also confirmed to be performing at Primavera Sound in Barcelona next summer, as well as dates in Luxembourg City, Cologne, and Hamburg.

Ahead of Ethel Cain tickets going on sale for her UK and Ireland tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Ethel Cain tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Ethel Cain tickets from 10am on Friday, 3 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 1 October. This can be accessed by O2 and Virgin Media customers via the O2 app.

An artist presale takes place for all shows from 10am on Wednesday, 1 October. To access this sign up via the singer’s website here, just choose your preferred date from the list and sign up using your email address.

There will also be local venue presales taking place across the week. This will be available to those signed up to mailing lists etc. and you can find out more via your preferred listing below.

19 June – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle – tickets

20 June – Halifax, The Piece Hall – tickets

23 June – Birmingham, O2 Academy – tickets

27 June – Dublin, Fairview Park – tickets

28 June – Edinburgh, Usher Hall – tickets