24th Apr 2025

ENHYPEN tour tickets go on sale soon – and this everything fans need to know

Jonny Yates

ENHYPEN tour tickets go on sale soon

ENHYPEN tickets go on sale for their 2025 world tour dates soon – and this is everything you need to know.

The K-pop stars followed up their Coachella set with an announcement that the Walk The Line Tour would stop off in North America and Europe.

This includes arena and stadium shows in Belmont Park, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

They’ll then headline shows in London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin and Paris marking their biggest tour to date.

Following a presale this week, the remaining tickets will be released to fans this Friday (25 April).

They’re expected to be in high demand and you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do ENHYPEN tickets go on sale?

In the UK and Europe they go on general sale at 10am local time on 25 April via:

If you’re after hospitality tickets then fans in the UK can get them from Seat Unique here, with prices starting from £99.

How do I get tickets for ENHYPEN’s US tour in 2025?

If you’re after tickets for their shows at the likes of Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium, Houston, Chicago or Belmont Park then they go on general sale at 4pm local time on Friday, 25 April via:

What are the ticket prices?

In Berlin they’re priced at 386,25€ – 493,75€ for VIP tickets, 171,25€ for standing and 72,25€ – 193,25€ for seated.

While Paris is priced at 161€ – 183€ for standing and 88,40€ – 172€ for seated.

In the US they range from $140 to $300 for general admission and around $600 to $800 for VIP packages.

What are the tour dates?

The group have confirmed the following shows in Europe and North America for their Walk The Line Tour:

6 August – Belmont Park, New York, UBS Arena – tickets

7 August – Belmont Park, New York, UBS Arena – tickets

9 August – Chicago, Illinois, United Center – tickets

12 August – Houston, Texas, Toyota Center – tickets

13 August – Houston, Texas, Toyota Center – tickets

16 August – Los Angeles, California, BMO Stadium – tickets

22 August – London, United Kingdom, The O2 – tickets

25 August – Manchester, United Kingdom, AO Arena – tickets

28 August – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Ziggo Dome – tickets

30 August – Brussels, Belgium, ING Arena – tickets

1 September – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena – tickets

3 September – Paris, France, Accor Arena – tickets

