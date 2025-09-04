Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

The tour will head to the US, Europe and the UK

Earl Sweatshirt has announced details of a headline tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will embark on the 3LWorldTour, which kicks off this November and runs into 2026.

The rapper will hit the road for 50 shows kicking off on 31 October at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in the US, before wrapping up on 16 December at The Showbox SoDo in Seattle.

He’ll then head to Europe in late December, beginning in Helsinki, and stopping off in the likes of Hamburg, Prague, Vienna, Rome, Milan, Antwerp, and Paris into 2026.

The tour will also head to the UK and Ireland for a string of headline dates in London, Manchester, and Dublin next February.

The shows will see the rapper perform tracks from his recent album Live Laugh Love, which was released last month, including “Tourmaline”, “Infatuation” and “gsw vs sac”.

Ahead of Earl Sweatshirt tickets going on sale for his headline tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Earl Sweatshirt tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 5 September via:

Presales are currently taking place for select shows, and you can find out to access them via your local listing below.

31 October – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheater – tickets

5 November – Salt Lake City, The Complex – tickets

7 November – San Francisco, The Warfield – tickets

8 November – Santa Cruz, The Catalyst – tickets

9 November – Sacramento, Ace Of Spades – tickets

11 November – Las Vegas, House of Blues – tickets

13 November – Phoenix, Marquee Theatre – tickets

14 November – San Diego, SOMA – tickets

16 November – Los Angeles, Camp Flog Gnaw – tickets

19 November – Houston, Warehouse Live Midtown – tickets

20 November – Dallas, TX House of Blues – tickets

21 November – Austin, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – tickets

23 November – New Orleans, House of Blues – tickets

25 November – Miami Beach Bandshell – tickets

26 November – Orlando, The Plaza Live – tickets

28 November – Atlanta, The Masquerade – Heaven – tickets

29 November – Washington, The Fillmore Silver Spring – tickets

30 November – Boston, Big Night Live – tickets

2 December – New York, Terminal 5 – tickets

3 December – Philadelphia, Union Transfer – tickets

4 December – New Haven, Toads Place – tickets

6 December – Montreal, Beanfield Theatre – tickets

8 December – Toronto, Danforth Music Hall – tickets

10 December – Detroit, Majestic Theatre – tickets

11 December – Chicago, Ramova Theatre – tickets

12 December – Minneapolis, Uptown Theater – tickets

15 December – Portland, Crystal Ballroom – tickets

16 December – Seattle, The Showbox SoDo – tickets

20 December – Helsinki, Ääniwalli

22 December – Oslo, Rockefeller

23 December – Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan

24 January – Copenhagen, Amager Bio

26 January – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefahrlich

27 January – Berlin, Metropol

29 January – Prague, ROXY

31 January – Vienna, Flex

2 February – Rome, Hacienda

3 February – Milan, Farbique

4 February – Munich, Backstage Werk

6 February – Zurich, Rote Fabrik

7 February – Frankfurt, Batschkapp

8 February – Cologne, Essigfabrik

10 February – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg

12 February – Antwerp, De Roma

13 February – London, Exhibition – tickets

14 February – Manchester, Albert Hall – tickets

15 February – Dublin, The Academy

17 February – Paris, Trabendo

19 February – Barcelona, Sala Apolo

20 February – Lisbon, Lisboa ao Vivo