Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

The tour will head to the US, Europe and the UK
Earl Sweatshirt has announced details of a headline tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The artist will embark on the 3LWorldTour, which kicks off this November and runs into 2026.
The rapper will hit the road for 50 shows kicking off on 31 October at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in the US, before wrapping up on 16 December at The Showbox SoDo in Seattle.
He’ll then head to Europe in late December, beginning in Helsinki, and stopping off in the likes of Hamburg, Prague, Vienna, Rome, Milan, Antwerp, and Paris into 2026.
The tour will also head to the UK and Ireland for a string of headline dates in London, Manchester, and Dublin next February.
The shows will see the rapper perform tracks from his recent album Live Laugh Love, which was released last month, including “Tourmaline”, “Infatuation” and “gsw vs sac”.
Ahead of Earl Sweatshirt tickets going on sale for his headline tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.
When do Earl Sweatshirt tickets go on sale?
They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 5 September via:
Presales are currently taking place for select shows, and you can find out to access them via your local listing below.
What are the tour dates?
31 October – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheater – tickets
5 November – Salt Lake City, The Complex – tickets
7 November – San Francisco, The Warfield – tickets
8 November – Santa Cruz, The Catalyst – tickets
9 November – Sacramento, Ace Of Spades – tickets
11 November – Las Vegas, House of Blues – tickets
13 November – Phoenix, Marquee Theatre – tickets
14 November – San Diego, SOMA – tickets
16 November – Los Angeles, Camp Flog Gnaw – tickets
19 November – Houston, Warehouse Live Midtown – tickets
20 November – Dallas, TX House of Blues – tickets
21 November – Austin, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – tickets
23 November – New Orleans, House of Blues – tickets
25 November – Miami Beach Bandshell – tickets
26 November – Orlando, The Plaza Live – tickets
28 November – Atlanta, The Masquerade – Heaven – tickets
29 November – Washington, The Fillmore Silver Spring – tickets
30 November – Boston, Big Night Live – tickets
2 December – New York, Terminal 5 – tickets
3 December – Philadelphia, Union Transfer – tickets
4 December – New Haven, Toads Place – tickets
6 December – Montreal, Beanfield Theatre – tickets
8 December – Toronto, Danforth Music Hall – tickets
10 December – Detroit, Majestic Theatre – tickets
11 December – Chicago, Ramova Theatre – tickets
12 December – Minneapolis, Uptown Theater – tickets
15 December – Portland, Crystal Ballroom – tickets
16 December – Seattle, The Showbox SoDo – tickets
20 December – Helsinki, Ääniwalli
22 December – Oslo, Rockefeller
23 December – Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan
24 January – Copenhagen, Amager Bio
26 January – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefahrlich
27 January – Berlin, Metropol
29 January – Prague, ROXY
31 January – Vienna, Flex
2 February – Rome, Hacienda
3 February – Milan, Farbique
4 February – Munich, Backstage Werk
6 February – Zurich, Rote Fabrik
7 February – Frankfurt, Batschkapp
8 February – Cologne, Essigfabrik
10 February – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg
12 February – Antwerp, De Roma
13 February – London, Exhibition – tickets
14 February – Manchester, Albert Hall – tickets
15 February – Dublin, The Academy
17 February – Paris, Trabendo
19 February – Barcelona, Sala Apolo
20 February – Lisbon, Lisboa ao Vivo