Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Deftones ticket prices have been revealed for their upcoming UK and European tour dates.

The group are headlining a string of arena shows in early 2026 in support of their upcoming album, Private Music.

It’s set to begin on 29 January in Paris, with dates planned for the likes of Hamburg, Munich, Berlin, Amsterdam and Dortmund.

While the UK and Ireland leg will begin on 12 February in Birmingham and head to Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Cardiff, and London.

Ahead of Deftones tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour, the prices have been revealed.

Below you can find out everything you need to know.

What are the Deftones ticket prices for their tour?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for their UK shows will be priced between £67.80 – £81.95 for standard tickets.

While tickets for their shows in Dublin are priced from €69.00, and Amsterdam from €84.70, which is expected to be similar for other European shows.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am local time on Friday, 18 July via:

You can find out how to get presale tickets in our guide here. And for tickets to their European shows, you can get tickets below.

29 January – Paris, adidas arena – tickets

30 January – Brussels, Forest National – tickets

1 February – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets

3 February – Munich, Zenith – tickets

5 February – Łódź, Atlas Arena – tickets

6 February – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle – tickets

7 February – Dortmund, Westfalenhalle 1 – tickets

9 February – Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle – tickets

10 February – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets

12 February – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE – tickets

13 February – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

14 February – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

16 February – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

18 February – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets

20 February – London, The O2 – tickets



