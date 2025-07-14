Search icon

Music

14th Jul 2025

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Jonny Yates

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates.

Deftones ticket prices have been confirmed

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Deftones ticket prices have been revealed for their upcoming UK and European tour dates.

The group are headlining a string of arena shows in early 2026 in support of their upcoming album, Private Music.

It’s set to begin on 29 January in Paris, with dates planned for the likes of Hamburg, Munich, Berlin, Amsterdam and Dortmund.

While the UK and Ireland leg will begin on 12 February in Birmingham and head to Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Cardiff, and London.

Ahead of Deftones tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour, the prices have been revealed.

Below you can find out everything you need to know.

What are the Deftones ticket prices for their tour?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for their UK shows will be priced between £67.80 – £81.95 for standard tickets.

While tickets for their shows in Dublin are priced from €69.00, and Amsterdam from 84.70, which is expected to be similar for other European shows.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am local time on Friday, 18 July via:

You can find out how to get presale tickets in our guide here. And for tickets to their European shows, you can get tickets below.

What are the tour dates?

29 January – Paris, adidas arena – tickets

30 January – Brussels, Forest National – tickets

1 February – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets

3 February – Munich, Zenith – tickets

5 February – Łódź, Atlas Arena – tickets

6 February – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle – tickets

7 February – Dortmund, Westfalenhalle 1 – tickets

9 February – Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle – tickets

10 February – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets

12 February – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE – tickets

13 February – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

14 February – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

16 February – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

18 February – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets

20 February – London, The O2 – tickets


Topics:

Affiliate,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Bob Dylan ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Bob Dylan ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Alter Bridge announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Alter Bridge announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

All Time Low ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

All Time Low ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Magdalena Bay announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Magdalena Bay announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Last minute Imagine Dragons tickets released for their London shows

Affiliate

Last minute Imagine Dragons tickets released for their London shows

By Jonny Yates

All Time Low announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

All Time Low announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Deftones announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Deftones announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

School issues statement after sending girl home for wearing Union Jack dress

Britain

School issues statement after sending girl home for wearing Union Jack dress

By Harry Warner

Man causes crash after painting realistic tunnel under bridge

Crash

Man causes crash after painting realistic tunnel under bridge

By Ava Keady

UK sea level rising faster than global average, study reveals

Climate Change

UK sea level rising faster than global average, study reveals

By Sammi Minion

New Irish crime thriller featuring Love/Hate star gets first look

Crime Thriller

New Irish crime thriller featuring Love/Hate star gets first look

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Irish TV shows ever is getting added to Netflix very soon

Irish shows

One of the best Irish TV shows ever is getting added to Netflix very soon

By Stephen Porzio

An extremely fun if underseen 2025 movie gem is available to watch at home now

Horror

An extremely fun if underseen 2025 movie gem is available to watch at home now

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

A brilliant underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A brilliant underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Sycamore Gap vandals handed lengthy prison sentence

Sycamore Gap

Sycamore Gap vandals handed lengthy prison sentence

By Nina McLaughlin

Former WWE star Kevin Nikel has been shot dead

sensitive

Former WWE star Kevin Nikel has been shot dead

By Sammi Minion

One of the most underrated UK festivals has slashed prices for a limited time

butlins's big weekender

One of the most underrated UK festivals has slashed prices for a limited time

By Jonny Yates

Thousands of Afghans secretly brought to UK in £850,000,000 scheme

Afghanistan

Thousands of Afghans secretly brought to UK in £850,000,000 scheme

By Harry Warner

Nurse, 31, killed in Southend plane crash was ‘on her first day of the job’

airport

Nurse, 31, killed in Southend plane crash was ‘on her first day of the job’

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories