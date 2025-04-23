d4vd announces ‘Withered’ world tour dates for UK, Europe and North America

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

d4vd has announced details of a headline world tour for 2025 with shows in North America, Europe and the UK.

The musician will take his Withered tour on the road, which kicks off this summer in California on 5 August.

He will then head to the likes of Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle to name a few.

The tour is then set to stop off in Europe with shows in Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Dublin, Manchester, London, Paris, Berlin, Prague and finish up in Warsaw on 4 November.

It’ll be in support of his upcoming debut album, which is due for release on 25 April.

Entitled Withered it features singles “Where’d It Go Wrong?”, “One More Dance” and “Crashing” with Kali Uchis.

It follows up his two EPs from 2023, Petal to Thorns and The Lost Petals, which feature popular singles “Romantic Homicide” and “Here with Me”.

The upcoming tour marks his some of his biggest headline shows to date, following up his support slot fro SZA’s SOS Tour in 2023.

Ahead of d4vd tickets going on sale for his 2025 world tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Thursday, 24 April via:

Can I get presale tickets?

In the UK fans can access O2 Priority and Spotify presales from 10am on Wednesday, 23 April. The O2 Priority sale takes place via the app or at priority.o2.co.uk, while the Spotify presale will be available to top listeners, so check your inbox for an email from the streaming service which will include a presale link.

For other presales taking place this week you can check your local listing below.

5 August – Del Mar, California – Sound – tickets

6 August – Phoenix, Arizona – Van Buren – tickets

8 August – Dallas, Texas – South Side Ballroom – tickets

9 August – Austin, – Stubbs BarBQ – tickets

12 August – St Petersburg – Jannus Live – tickets

13 August – Orlando, Florida – Beacham – tickets

15 August – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre – tickets

16 August – Nashville, Tennessee – Marathon Music Works – tickets

17 August – Charlotte – Fillmore Charlotte – tickets

19 August – New York, New York – Terminal 5 – tickets

22 August – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Fillmore Philadelphia – tickets

23 August – Silver Spring, Maryland – Fillmore Silver Spring – tickets

26 August – Cleveland, Ohio – Agora Theatre – tickets

28 August – Boston, Massachusetts – Roadrunner – tickets

29 August – Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS – tickets

30 August – Toronto – History Toronto – tickets

2 September – Detroit, Michigan – Masonic Cathedral Theatre – tickets

3 September – Columbus, Ohio – Newport Music Hall – tickets

5 September – Indianapolis – Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – tickets

6 September – Chicago – Salt Shed – Indoor Shed – tickets

7 September – Madison, Wisconsin – Sylvee – tickets

9 September – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Fillmore Minneapolis – tickets

10 September – Kansas City, Missouri – Truman – tickets

12 September – Denver, Colorado – Mission Ballroom – tickets

13 September – Salt Lake City – Rockwell at The Complex – tickets

15 September – Portland, Oregon – Mcmenamins Crystal Ballroom – tickets

16 September – Seattle, Washington – Showbox SoDo – tickets

19 September – San Francisco, – Warfield – tickets

20 September – Los Angeles, California – Greek Theatre – tickets

1 October – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets

3 October – Copenhagen, Vega – tickets

4 October – Stockholm, Fryshuset Arenan – tickets

6 October – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria – tickets

9 October – Amsterdam, Melkweg – tickets

10 October – Amsterdam, Paradiso – tickets

12 October – Brussels, La Madeleine – tickets

14 October – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre – tickets

15 October – Manchester, Academy – tickets

16 October – Glasgow, Galvanizers SWG3 – tickets

18 October – Bristol, SWX – tickets

20 October – London, Roundhouse – tickets

23 October – Paris, Elysee Montmartre – tickets

26 October – Zurich, X TRA – tickets

27 October – Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt – tickets

30 October – Frankfurt, Zoom – tickets

1 November – Vienna, Gasometer – tickets

2 November – Prague, Archa – tickets

4 November – Warsaw, Klub Stodol – tickets