Search icon

Music

23rd Apr 2025

d4vd announces ‘Withered’ world tour dates for UK, Europe and North America

Jonny Yates

d4vd announces ‘Withered’ tour dates

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

d4vd has announced details of a headline world tour for 2025 with shows in North America, Europe and the UK.

The musician will take his Withered tour on the road, which kicks off this summer in California on 5 August.

He will then head to the likes of Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle to name a few.

The tour is then set to stop off in Europe with shows in Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Dublin, Manchester, London, Paris, Berlin, Prague and finish up in Warsaw on 4 November.

It’ll be in support of his upcoming debut album, which is due for release on 25 April.

Entitled Withered it features singles “Where’d It Go Wrong?”, “One More Dance” and “Crashing” with Kali Uchis.

It follows up his two EPs from 2023, Petal to Thorns and The Lost Petals, which feature popular singles “Romantic Homicide” and “Here with Me”.

The upcoming tour marks his some of his biggest headline shows to date, following up his support slot fro SZA’s SOS Tour in 2023.

Ahead of d4vd tickets going on sale for his 2025 world tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Thursday, 24 April via:

Can I get presale tickets?

In the UK fans can access O2 Priority and Spotify presales from 10am on Wednesday, 23 April. The O2 Priority sale takes place via the app or at priority.o2.co.uk, while the Spotify presale will be available to top listeners, so check your inbox for an email from the streaming service which will include a presale link.

For other presales taking place this week you can check your local listing below.

What are the tour dates?

5 August – Del Mar, California – Sound – tickets

6 August – Phoenix, Arizona – Van Buren – tickets

8 August – Dallas, Texas – South Side Ballroom – tickets

9 August – Austin, – Stubbs BarBQ – tickets

12 August – St Petersburg – Jannus Live – tickets

13 August – Orlando, Florida – Beacham – tickets

15 August – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre – tickets

16 August – Nashville, Tennessee – Marathon Music Works – tickets

17 August – Charlotte – Fillmore Charlotte – tickets

19 August – New York, New York – Terminal 5 – tickets

22 August – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Fillmore Philadelphia – tickets

23 August – Silver Spring, Maryland – Fillmore Silver Spring – tickets

26 August – Cleveland, Ohio – Agora Theatre – tickets

28 August – Boston, Massachusetts – Roadrunner – tickets

29 August – Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS – tickets

30 August – Toronto – History Toronto – tickets

2 September – Detroit, Michigan – Masonic Cathedral Theatre – tickets

3 September – Columbus, Ohio – Newport Music Hall – tickets

5 September – Indianapolis – Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – tickets

6 September – Chicago – Salt Shed – Indoor Shed – tickets

7 September – Madison, Wisconsin – Sylvee – tickets

9 September – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Fillmore Minneapolis – tickets

10 September – Kansas City, Missouri – Truman – tickets

12 September – Denver, Colorado – Mission Ballroom – tickets

13 September – Salt Lake City – Rockwell at The Complex – tickets

15 September – Portland, Oregon – Mcmenamins Crystal Ballroom – tickets

16 September – Seattle, Washington – Showbox SoDo – tickets

19 September – San Francisco, – Warfield – tickets

20 September – Los Angeles, California – Greek Theatre – tickets

1 October – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets

3 October – Copenhagen, Vega – tickets

4 October – Stockholm, Fryshuset Arenan – tickets

6 October – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria – tickets

9 October – Amsterdam, Melkweg – tickets

10 October – Amsterdam, Paradiso – tickets

12 October – Brussels, La Madeleine – tickets

14 October – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre – tickets

15 October – Manchester, Academy – tickets

16 October – Glasgow, Galvanizers SWG3 – tickets

18 October – Bristol, SWX – tickets

20 October – London, Roundhouse – tickets

23 October – Paris, Elysee Montmartre – tickets

26 October – Zurich, X TRA – tickets

27 October – Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt – tickets

30 October – Frankfurt, Zoom – tickets

1 November – Vienna, Gasometer – tickets

2 November – Prague, Archa – tickets

4 November – Warsaw, Klub Stodol – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

You can still get Olly Murs tickets for his 2025 UK and Ireland arena tour

Music

You can still get Olly Murs tickets for his 2025 UK and Ireland arena tour

By Jonny Yates

Keyshia Cole announces ‘The Way It Is’ 20th anniversary tour dates

Affiliate

Keyshia Cole announces ‘The Way It Is’ 20th anniversary tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Lady Gaga announces new shows on the Mayhem Ball Tour – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Lady Gaga announces new shows on the Mayhem Ball Tour – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

BTS’ Jin announces solo world tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

BTS’ Jin announces solo world tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed ahead of their tour going on sale

Affiliate

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed ahead of their tour going on sale

By Jonny Yates

Kanye West details sexual relationship with cousin that inspired new song

Kanye West details sexual relationship with cousin that inspired new song

By Joseph Loftus

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

Kendrick Lamar

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

By Jonny Yates

Eurovision legend dies aged 78 after battling illness

Eurovision

Eurovision legend dies aged 78 after battling illness

By Sean Crosbie

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

By Sean Crosbie

An excellent new crime series is now available to stream at home

Crime

An excellent new crime series is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to drop 2025’s best and most ‘brutal, primal’ action movie

Action Movies

Netflix is about to drop 2025’s best and most ‘brutal, primal’ action movie

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 43

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 43

By Stephen Porzio

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Nina McLaughlin

British workers are some of the ‘saddest and most stressed in Europe’

workplace

British workers are some of the ‘saddest and most stressed in Europe’

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Woman says HR refuses to use her name in emails due to her unfortunate initials

Emails

Woman says HR refuses to use her name in emails due to her unfortunate initials

By Nina McLaughlin

Popular adult star Damien Stone dies aged 32

Porn

Popular adult star Damien Stone dies aged 32

By Sean Crosbie

Bella Ramsey says they have some regrets over publicly coming out as non-binary

bella ramsey

Bella Ramsey says they have some regrets over publicly coming out as non-binary

By Sean Crosbie

84-year-old critically injured after falling from cross during crucifixion reenactment

Easter

84-year-old critically injured after falling from cross during crucifixion reenactment

By Sean Crosbie

St George’s Day isn’t today despite what it says on your calendar

church of England

St George’s Day isn’t today despite what it says on your calendar

By Nina McLaughlin

JoJo Siwa has ‘realised she’s not a lesbian’ during her time on Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa has ‘realised she’s not a lesbian’ during her time on Celebrity Big Brother

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories