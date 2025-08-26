CMAT announces more UK and Ireland dates on her 'Euro-Country Tour'.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

CMAT has announced a huge UK and Ireland headline tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer-songwriter will perform her biggest shows to date as part of the Euro-Country Tour next year.

Kicking off in Edinburgh on 7 March, the tour is heading to the likes of Brighton, Manchester and London’s Alexandra Palace.

She’ll then headline two shows in Ireland in the summer, with Raheny’s Saint Annes Park on 30 May and Cork’s Musgrave Park on 20 June.

It’s in support of her upcoming third studio album, Euro-Country, which is due for release on 29 August.

The album features singles including the title track, “Running/Planning” and “Take a Sexy Picture of Me”.

The newly announced shows follow up her previously announced autumn tour which is stopping off in London, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Sheffield, Bristol and Birmingham this October.

Plus this December she’ll headline one of her biggest shows at Dublin’s 3Arena on 5 December as part of the sold-out tour.

Ahead of CMAT tickets going on sale for her 2026 UK and Ireland tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do CMAT tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, 28 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale is currently taking place via the O2 mobile app. Just sign into your account or sign up if you’re eligible via the app and secure your tickets early.

What are the ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that general admission tickets are priced from £41.50, plus fees.

7 March – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange – tickets

9 March – Brighton, The Brighton Centre – tickets

12 March – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse – tickets

13 March – London, Alexandra Palace – tickets

30 May – Raheny, Saint Annes Park – tickets

20 June – Cork, Musgrave Park – tickets