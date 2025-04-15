Search icon

Music

15th Apr 2025

Chappell Roan announces second Edinburgh Summer Sessions show – and this is how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Chappell Roan announces second Edinburgh show

Chappell Roan has announced an extra date at Edinburgh Summer Sessions following a huge demand for tickets.

The popstar will headline a second night at Royal Highland Showgrounds on 27 August.

The two shows currently mark her only headline UK performances for 2025 as she’ll also perform at Reading and Leeds Festival across bank holiday weekend.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from her breakthrough debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

This includes number one single “Pink Pony Club” as well as hits “Hot to Go!” and “Red Wine Supernova”.

She’s since followed the album up with standalone tracks “Good Luck Babe!” and “The Giver”, which are rumoured to be featured on an upcoming album.

This summer will also see the singer perform at a string of European festivals including Primavera Sound, Oyafestivalen, Sizget and Pukklepop.

Tickets for the first show sold out instantly, and they’re expected to be in high demand for the second show.

Ahead of Chappell Roan tickets going on sale for her Edinburgh show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Chappell Roan tickets go on sale for her Edinburgh show?

They go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday, 16 April via:

Can I still get tickets for the first show?

Fans can still get tickets for the first show, which are available from:

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the second show are priced at the following:

  • Standard ticket – £72.80
  • VIP ticket – £110.90

While tickets for the first show will vary on resale sites like Stubhub, with prices starting from £151 at the time of writing.

What are Chappell Roan’s tour dates?

7 June – Primavera Sound – tickets

6 August – Øyafestivalen – tickets

7 August – Syd for Solen – tickets

9 August – Way Out West – tickets

11 August – Sziget – tickets

13 August – FM4 Frequency Festival – tickets

15 August – Pukkelpop – tickets

20 August – Rock en Seine – tickets

22 August – Reading Festival – tickets

23 August – Leeds Festival – tickets

26 August – Edinburgh Summer Sessions – tickets


Topics:

Affiliate,Music,Tickets

