Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Cardi B has announced details of the Little Miss Drama Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The rapper has confirmed the North American leg of the tour, which will stop off at arenas in 2026.

It’ll mark her first full arena tour and begin on 11 February in Palm Springs, before heading to the likes of Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston and Austin.

Other dates include Dallas, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Atlanta throughout March and April.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming second studio album, Am I the Drama? which is due for release on 19 September.

The much-anticipated LP follows up her 2018 debut and features singles “Outside” and “Imaginary Playerz”, as well as collaborations with Janet Jackson, Selena Gomez, and Tyla.

Fans can also expect to hear hits including “Bodak Yellow”, “I Like It”, “Money”, “WAP”, and “Up” to name a few.

The rapper is yet to confirm if the tour will head across the globe, including the UK and Europe, but fans will be hoping for her return.

She’s previously performed at festivals including Wireless in the UK and Germany, and Stavernfestivalen in Norway.

Ahead of Cardi B tickets going on sale for her 2026 tour dates you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Cardi B tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Thursday, 25 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fan can sign up via the rapper’s website here until 10pm PDT on Sunday, 21 September to access a presale.

This will then take place from 10am local time on Tuesday, 23 September via Ticketmaster, and you’ll receive a unique code/link to access it.

11 February – Palm Springs, CA, Acrisure Arena – tickets

13 February – Paradise, NV, T-Mobile Arena – tickets

15 February – Inglewood, CA, Kia Forum – tickets

19 February – Portland, OR, Moda Center – tickets

21 February – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena – tickets

22 February – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena – tickets

25 February – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center – tickets

27 February – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center – tickets

1 March – Phoenix, AZ, PHX Arena – tickets

4 March – Houston, TX, Toyota Center – tickets

6 March – Austin, TX, Moody Center – tickets

7 March – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center – tickets

9 March – Denver, CO, Ball Arena – tickets

12 March – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center – tickets

14 March – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse – tickets

15 March – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena – tickets

17 March – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center – tickets

19 March – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center – tickets

21 March – Chicago, IL, United Center – tickets

25 March – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden – tickets

28 March – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center – tickets

30 March – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena – tickets

2 April – Boston, MA, TD Garden – tickets

3 April – Hartford, CT, PeoplesBank Arena – tickets

4 April – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena – tickets

7 April – Philadelphia, PA, Xfinity Mobile Arena – tickets

8 April – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena – tickets

11 April – Raleigh, NC, Lenovo Center – tickets

12 April – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center – tickets

14 April – Sunrise, FL, Amerant Bank Arena – tickets

17 April – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena – tickets