07th Apr 2025

Calum Scott announces UK and European tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Calum Scott announces 2025 tour dates

Calum Scott has announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer-songwriter will perform a string of shows this October and November in support of his album Avenoir.

It will begin on 14 October in Porto and head to the likes of Lisbon, Barcelona, Milan, Zurich and Budapest.

Other dates include Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Copenhagen and Amsterdam to name a few.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour includes arena shows in Manchester, Dublin and London marking some of his biggest headline shows to date.

It’ll be in support of his upcoming third studio album, which is due for release on 12 September and features singles “God Knows”, “Roots” and “My World”.

It marks his first album in three years, following up 2022’s Bridges and his debut Only Human.

Ahead of Calum Scott tickets going on sale for his 2025 tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Calum Scott tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday, 11 April via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yesl, fans who pre-order his album from the official store here before 2pm BST on Tuesday, 8 April will receive access to an exclusive presale.

This will take place from 9am on Wednesday, 9 April and you’ll receive a unique presale code and link to access tickets early.

What are the Calum Scott tour dates?

14 October – Porto, Super Bock Arena – tickets

15 October – Lisbon, Coliseu – tickets

17 October – Madrid, Sala Riviera – tickets

18 October – Barcelona, Razzmatazz – tickets

21 October – Milan, Fabrique – tickets

22 October – Zurich, Hallenstadion – tickets

24 October – Ljubljana, Media Center – tickets

25 October – Budapest, MVM Dome – tickets

27 October – Vienna, Gasometer – tickets

28 October – Prague, Forum Karlin – tickets

29 October – Wroclaw, Hala Stulecia – tickets

31 October – Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena – tickets

1 November – Riga, Xiaomi Arena – tickets

4 November – Berlin, Tempodrom – tickets

6 November – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets

7 November – Copenhagen, KB Hallen – tickets

9 November – Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-Arena – tickets

11 November – Munich, Olympiahalle – tickets

12 November – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

13 November – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets

15 November – Paris, Salle Pleyel – tickets

18 November – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets

19 November – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

21 November – London, OVO Arena Wembley – tickets

