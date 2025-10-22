Brandi Carlile announces 2026 UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Brandi Carlile has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer-songwriter will embark on The Human Tour in 2026, headlining her first arena run across Europe.

It’ll begin on 15 October in Dublin, with shows scheduled for Manchester, Glasgow, and London.

She’ll then take the tour to the likes of Paris, Zürich, Düsseldorf, Amsterdam, Oslo, Stockholm, and Lisbon across October and November.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming ninth studio album, Returning to Myself, which features the lead single of the same.

Due for release on 24 October the LP follows up her 2025 collaborative album with Elton John, Who Believes in Angels? and marks her first solo release in four years.

As well as the European run, she’ll take the tour to arena venues across North America in early 2026.

Ahead of Brandi Carlile tickets going on sale for her UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Brandi Carlile tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on Friday, 31 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans signed up as a Bramily member can purchase presale tickets from 10am local time on Tuesday, 28 October. To find out more and to join head to her fanclub homepage at bramily.com.

If you’re in the UK or Ireland, fans who pre-order her album from the official store here by 6pm on Monday, 27 October will receive access to a presale. You’ll receive your code and link by 6pm on Tuesday, 28 October.

The presale will then take place from 10am on Wednesday, 29 October.

15 October – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

18 October – Manchester – Co-op Live – tickets

19 October – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

21 October – London, O2 Arena – tickets

23 October – Paris, La Seine Musicale – tickets

24 October – Zürich, The Hall – tickets

26 October – Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle – tickets

27 October – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets

29 October – Oslo, Oslo Spektrum – tickets

30 October – Stockholm, Annexet – tickets

1 November – Lisbon, Sagres Campo Pequeno – tickets