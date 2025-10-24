Search icon

24th Oct 2025

Bon Jovi announce UK stadium tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Bon Jovi announce UK stadium tour dates for 2026 - how to get tickets

Bon Jovi announce huge UK and Ireland tour dates

Bon Jovi have announced a UK and Ireland stadium tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The legendary group will embark on a tour next summer, kicking off at the iconic Madison Square Garden for four nights.

They’ll then bring the show to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, Dublin’s Croke Park and London’s Wembley Stadium in August and September.

Jon Bon Jovi said: “There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together.

“I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the WE of our concerts. 

“And I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”.

Fans can expect to hear some of their biggest hits including “You Give Love a Bad Name”, “Wanted Dead or Alive”, “Runaway” and “Livin’ on a Prayer”.

Ahead of Bon Jovi tour tickets going on sale for their UK and Ireland tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Bon Jovi tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on Friday, 31 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Fans in the UK and Ireland who pre-order their album, Forever (Legendary Edition) via the group’s official store here by 12pm on Monday, 27 October will receive access to a presale.

You’ll receive your presale code and ticket link by 5pm on Monday, 27 October, with the presale taking place from 9am on Tuesday, 28 October.

An O2 Priority sale also takes place from 9am on Wednesday, 29 October. This is available to O2 and Virgin Media customers, and will be available via the O2 mobile app, just log in or sign up.

What are Bon Jovi’s tour dates?

28 August – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium – tickets

30 August – Dublin, Croke Park – tickets

4 September – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

