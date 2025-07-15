Bob Dylan ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Bob Dylan ticket prices confirmed
Bob Dylan ticket prices have been confirmed for his upcoming UK and European tour dates.
The singer-songwriter will bring his Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour to theatre and arena venues across Europe in 2025.
It’s part of his ongoing tour, which is in support of the 2020 album of the same name. Fans can expect to hear tracks from the LP alongside his back catalogue.
He’ll stop off for multiple shows in the likes of Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Swansea, Glasgow and Killarney.
Tickets for tour are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.
Ahead of them being released the ticket prices for Bob Dylan’s UK and European tour have been revealed, and you can find out everything you need to know below.
What are Bob Dylan ticket prices for his tour?
It’s been confirmed that tickets for his shows in Swansea will be priced from £82.77, plus fees.
While tickets for his shows in Amsterdam are confirmed to be priced from €117,60.
Fans can expect a similar price point across the UK and European tour, with a ticket price breakdown expected to be revealed this week.
When do Bob Dylan tickets go on sale?
They go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday, 18 July via:
- Ticketmaster UK
- Ticketmaster Ireland
- Ticketmaster Netherlands
- Ticketmaster Denmark
- Ticketmaster Finland
What are the tour dates?
16 October – Helsinki, Veikkaus Arena – tickets
18 October – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets
21 October – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets
26 October – Brussels, BOZAR – tickets
27 October – Brussels, BOZAR – tickets
28 October – Brussels, BOZAR – tickets
30 October – Paris, Palais des Congrès – tickets
31 October – Paris, Palais des Congrès – tickets
4 November – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets
5 November – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets
7 November – Brighton, Brighton Centre – tickets
9 November – Swansea, Building Society Arena – tickets
10 November – Swansea, Building Society Arena – tickets
11 November – Swansea, Building Society Arena – tickets
13 November – Coventry, Building Society Arena – tickets
14 November – Leeds, First Direct Arena – tickets
16 November – Glasgow, Armadillo – tickets
17 November – Glasgow, Armadillo – tickets
19 November – Belfast, Waterfront – tickets
20 November – Belfast, Waterfront – tickets
23 November – Killarney, INEC – tickets
24 November – Killarney, INEC – tickets
25 November – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets