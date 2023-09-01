Search icon

Music

01st Sep 2023

Blink 182 postpone gigs due to urgent family matter

Joseph Loftus

Travis has had to return home

Blink-182 have postponed three of their upcoming gigs due to an “urgent family matter” involving drummer Travis Barker.

The US rockers were set to play in Glasgow on 2 September, at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 4 September and at Dublin’s 3Arena on 5 September.

However, the three dates have since been postponed, with the group writing on Twitter:

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed.

“More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

The cancelled shows are part of Blink-182 current global tour, which has been described as their biggest ever and has seen bandmates Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Having formed in California in 1992, the pop-punk group are best known for their singles ‘All the Small Things’ and ‘What’s My Age Again?’.

Topics:

