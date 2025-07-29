Biffy Clyro ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates.

Biffy Clyro ticket prices confirmed for their tour
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.
Biffy Clyro ticket prices have been revealed for their upcoming UK and European tour dates.
The group recently confirmed details of The Futique Tour, alongside special guests Soft Play and The Armed.
They’ll perform arena shows across the UK and Ireland, beginning in Belfast and heading to the likes of Dublin, London, Manchester, Cardiff, and Glasgow.
The group will then take the tour – which is in support of their upcoming album Futique – to venues in Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Berlin and Copenhagen to name a few.
It’ll be in support of their 10th studio album, Futique, which is due for release on 26 September. The LP marks their first in four years and features lead single “A Little Love”.
Ahead of Biffy Clyro tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour, you can find out everything about the prices below.
What are the Biffy Clyro ticket prices?
It’s been confirmed that tickets for their shows in the UK will be priced between £50.25 – £80.50.
While general admission for their shows in Amsterdam is priced at €59,36, with their other European shows expected to be similar.
When do tickets go on sale?
Following an album presale, the remaining comments will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, 31 July via:
- Ticketmaster UK
- Ticketmaster Ireland
- Eventim DE
- Ticketmaster Netherlands
- Ticketmaster Norway
- Ticketmaster France
What are the tour dates?
9 January – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets
10 January – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets
12 January – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets
14 January – London, The O2 – tickets
16 January – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets
17 January – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets
18 January – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets
20 January – Aberdeen, P&J Live – tickets
21 January – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets
30 January – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets
31 January – Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle – tickets
1 February – Paris, Olympia – tickets
3 February – Valencia, Roig Arena – tickets
4 February – Madrid, La Riviera – tickets
5 February – Lisbon, Sagres Campo Pequeno – tickets
8 February – Bern, Festhalle – tickets
9 February – Zurich, Halle 622 – tickets
11 February – Milan, Alcatraz – tickets
12 February – Munich, Zenith – tickets
13 February – Offenbach, Stadthalle – tickets
15 February – Vienna, Gasometer – tickets
16 February – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle – tickets
18 February – Hamburg, Sporthalle – tickets
19 February – Luxembourg, Rockhal – tickets
21 February – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets
22 February – Stockholm, Fållan – tickets
23 February – Copenhagen, Vega – tickets