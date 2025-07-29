Search icon

Biffy Clyro ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Jonny Yates

Biffy Clyro ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates.

Biffy Clyro ticket prices confirmed for their tour

Biffy Clyro ticket prices have been revealed for their upcoming UK and European tour dates.

The group recently confirmed details of The Futique Tour, alongside special guests Soft Play and The Armed.

They’ll perform arena shows across the UK and Ireland, beginning in Belfast and heading to the likes of Dublin, London, Manchester, Cardiff, and Glasgow.

The group will then take the tour – which is in support of their upcoming album Futique – to venues in Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Berlin and Copenhagen to name a few.

It’ll be in support of their 10th studio album, Futique, which is due for release on 26 September. The LP marks their first in four years and features lead single “A Little Love”.

Ahead of Biffy Clyro tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour, you can find out everything about the prices below.

What are the Biffy Clyro ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for their shows in the UK will be priced between £50.25 – £80.50.

While general admission for their shows in Amsterdam is priced at €59,36, with their other European shows expected to be similar.

When do tickets go on sale?

Following an album presale, the remaining comments will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, 31 July via:

What are the tour dates?

9 January – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets

10 January – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

12 January – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets

14 January – London, The O2 – tickets

16 January – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

17 January – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

18 January – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets

20 January – Aberdeen, P&J Live – tickets

21 January – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

30 January – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets

31 January – Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle – tickets

1 February – Paris, Olympia – tickets

3 February – Valencia, Roig Arena – tickets

4 February – Madrid, La Riviera – tickets

5 February – Lisbon, Sagres Campo Pequeno – tickets

8 February – Bern, Festhalle – tickets

9 February – Zurich, Halle 622 – tickets

11 February – Milan, Alcatraz – tickets

12 February – Munich, Zenith – tickets

13 February – Offenbach, Stadthalle – tickets

15 February – Vienna, Gasometer – tickets

16 February – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle – tickets

18 February – Hamburg, Sporthalle – tickets

19 February – Luxembourg, Rockhal – tickets

21 February – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets

22 February – Stockholm, Fållan – tickets

23 February – Copenhagen, Vega – tickets

