Biffy Clyro announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 - how to get tickets.

Biffy Clyro announce 2026 tour

Biffy Clyro have announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will embark on The Futique Tour in January, stopping off at arena venues with special guests Soft Play and The Armed.

The tour will kick off on 9 January in Belfast and head to Dublin, Nottingham, London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Cardiff.

They’ll finish up the UK and Ireland run with two nights in Scotland at Aberdeen’s P&J Live and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

The tour will then stop off across Europe, with shows planned in Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, Lisbon, Milan, Munich, Berlin and Stockholm to name a few.

It’ll be in support of their 10th studio album, Futique, which is due for release on 26 September. The LP marks their first in four years and features lead single “A Little Love”.

Their currently in the midst of a festival tour, having played on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, as well as sets for Eden Sessions, TRNSMT, Hurricane Festival and Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

This saw them preview some unreleased material including “A Little Love”, ahead of the official announcement of the album.

Ahead of Biffy Clyro tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Biffy Clyro tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 1 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans who pre-order Futique from the official store here before 3pm BST on Monday 28 July will receive early access to the tour.

The presale will then take place from 10am on Tuesday, 29 July and you’ll be sent a unique code/link to access tickets early.

9 January – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets

10 January – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

12 January – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets

14 January – London, The O2 – tickets

16 January – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

17 January – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

18 January – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets

20 January – Aberdeen, P&J Live – tickets

21 January – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

30 January – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets

31 January – Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle – tickets

1 February – Paris, Olympia – tickets

3 February – Valencia, Roig Arena – tickets

4 February – Madrid, La Riviera – tickets

5 February – Lisbon, Sagres Campo Pequeno – tickets

8 February – Bern, Festhalle – tickets

9 February – Zurich, Halle 622 – tickets

11 February – Milan, Alcatraz – tickets

12 February – Munich, Zenith – tickets

13 February – Offenbach, Stadthalle – tickets

15 February – Vienna, Gasometer – tickets

16 February – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle – tickets

18 February – Hamburg, Sporthalle – tickets

19 February – Luxembourg, Rockhal – tickets

21 February – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets

22 February – Stockholm, Fållan – tickets

23 February – Copenhagen, Vega – tickets