18th Aug 2025

Bad Omens announce UK and European tour dates for 2025 – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Bad Omens announce huge tour

Bad Omens have announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

It’s part of their Do You Feel Love Tour? and is expected to be in support of their upcoming fourth studio album.

They recently returned wit comeback single “Specter”, which marked their first non-collaborative single in three years.

Their tour will kick off with a huge Dublin show at 3Arena on 21 November, and will head to Glasgow, London, Manchester, and Nottingham.

The band will then head across Europe, with shows planned for Brussels, Paris, Dübendorf, and Amsterdam.

They’ll also perform a leg across Germany, with dates set for Nuremberg, Berlin, Hamburg, and Oberhausen.

Their last album was 2022’s The Death of Peace of Mind, which was followed up by compilation album, Concrete Jungle [The OST].

The LP featured the likes of Poppy, Bob Vylan and Wargasm and served as a companion soundtrack to the graphic novel, Bad Omens – Concrete Jungle, Volume 1.

Ahead of Bad Omens tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Bad Omens tickets go on sale?

They’ll go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 22 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an artist presale takes place from 10am on Tuesday, 19 August. This can be accessed via the group’s website here. Just choose your preferred date and head to the ticketing site to secure them early.

In the UK an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 20 August and can be accessed via the O2 app.

What are the tour dates?

21 November – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

23 November – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

26 November – London, Alexandra Palace – tickets

28 November – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

29 November – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets

1 December – Brussels, Forest National – tickets

2 December – Paris, Zenith – tickets

4 December – Dübendorf, The Hall – tickets

5 December – Nuremberg, PSD Bank Nürnberg ARENA – tickets

6 December – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle – tickets

9 December – Hamburg, Barclays Arena – tickets

10 December – Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-ARENA – tickets

12 December – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets


