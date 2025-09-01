Babyshambles announce UK reunion tour dates and ticket details

Babyshambles will play their first shows in 11 years

Babyshambles have announced a UK reunion tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will perform their first shows together in 11 years this November and December.

The headline run will begin in Norwich on 14 November and head to the likes of Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, and Nottingham.

They’ll also headline a huge show at London’s Brixton Academy on 16 November as part of the tour.

The indie veterans have been teasing a comeback tour – with a brief reunion on stage at Pete Doherty solo show last year. While a number of the band members got together to play some classics on stage back in March.

The current line up of the band includes Pete Doherty, guitarist Mick Whitnall, bassist Drew McConnell and drummer Adam Ficek, will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2005 debut album, Down In Albion.

This LP was followed up by 2007’s Shotter’s Natio and 2013’s Sequel To The Prequel, and fans can expect to hear tracks from all three albums.

Ahead of Babyshambles tickets going on sale for their UK reunion tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Babyshambles tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Babyshambles’ UK tour dates will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 5 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 3 September. This can be accessed by O2 and Virgin Media customers and will exclusively be available via the O2 mobile app.

14 November – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR – tickets

16 November – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets

26 November – Birmingham, O2 Academy – tickets

29 November – Liverpool, Mountford Hall – tickets

30 November – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse – tickets

2 December – Newcastle, O2 City Hall – tickets

4 December – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets

7 December – Leeds, O2 Academy – tickets

8 December – Nottingham, Rock City – tickets

10 December – Plymouth, Pavilions – tickets