Search icon

Music

01st Sep 2025

Babyshambles announce UK reunion tour dates and ticket details

Jonny Yates

Babyshambles announce UK reunion tour dates and ticket details

Babyshambles will play their first shows in 11 years

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Babyshambles have announced a UK reunion tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will perform their first shows together in 11 years this November and December.

The headline run will begin in Norwich on 14 November and head to the likes of Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, and Nottingham.

They’ll also headline a huge show at London’s Brixton Academy on 16 November as part of the tour.

The indie veterans have been teasing a comeback tour – with a brief reunion on stage at Pete Doherty solo show last year. While a number of the band members got together to play some classics on stage back in March.

The current line up of the band includes Pete Doherty, guitarist Mick Whitnall, bassist Drew McConnell and drummer Adam Ficek, will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2005 debut album, Down In Albion.

This LP was followed up by 2007’s Shotter’s Natio and 2013’s Sequel To The Prequel, and fans can expect to hear tracks from all three albums.

Ahead of Babyshambles tickets going on sale for their UK reunion tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Babyshambles tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Babyshambles’ UK tour dates will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 5 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 3 September. This can be accessed by O2 and Virgin Media customers and will exclusively be available via the O2 mobile app.

What are the tour dates?

14 November – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR – tickets

16 November – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets

26 November – Birmingham, O2 Academy – tickets

29 November – Liverpool, Mountford Hall – tickets

30 November – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse – tickets

2 December – Newcastle, O2 City Hall – tickets

4 December – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets

7 December – Leeds, O2 Academy – tickets

8 December – Nottingham, Rock City – tickets

10 December – Plymouth, Pavilions – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,babyshambles,Music,Pete Doherty,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Def Leppard announce UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Def Leppard announce UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Rick Astley announces UK and Ireland arena tour dates for 2026

Affiliate

Rick Astley announces UK and Ireland arena tour dates for 2026

By Jonny Yates

All you need to know about Ariana Grande presale tickets for her London O2 shows

Affiliate

All you need to know about Ariana Grande presale tickets for her London O2 shows

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Florence and the Machine announces UK and European tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Ariana Grande announces ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Ariana Grande announces ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Halsey announces ‘Back to Badlands’ tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Halsey announces ‘Back to Badlands’ tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Olivia Dean adds extra dates to her 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Olivia Dean adds extra dates to her 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Cleanin out My Closet

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

By JOE

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026

Affiliate

Ariana Grande teases huge tour announcement for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Festivalgoer found dead in ‘pool of blood’ as police launch murder investigation

sensitive

Festivalgoer found dead in ‘pool of blood’ as police launch murder investigation

By Joseph Loftus

Brits spend a total of four years of their life sitting on the sofa

Brits

Brits spend a total of four years of their life sitting on the sofa

By JOE

Donald Trump finally breaks silence on death rumours

Donald Trump finally breaks silence on death rumours

By Joseph Loftus

Reality TV star Kelsey Bateman dies aged 39

Reality TV star Kelsey Bateman dies aged 39

By Joseph Loftus

Rudy Giuliani rushed to hospital after serious car crash

Rudy Giuliani rushed to hospital after serious car crash

By Joseph Loftus

Gen Z think they’ve invented walking even though people have been doing it forever

Exercise

Gen Z think they’ve invented walking even though people have been doing it forever

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Nurse receives £25k payout after co-worker rolled their eyes at her

Bullying

Nurse receives £25k payout after co-worker rolled their eyes at her

By Ava Keady

Huge update after man filmed ‘stealing tennis star’s cap from young fan’

Tennis

Huge update after man filmed ‘stealing tennis star’s cap from young fan’

By Ava Keady

First photo of Trump since death rumour goes viral and everyone is saying the same thing

Trump

First photo of Trump since death rumour goes viral and everyone is saying the same thing

By JOE

UK property market ‘summed up’ by disused London Phone Box listed on sale for £10k

London

UK property market ‘summed up’ by disused London Phone Box listed on sale for £10k

By Dan Seddon

People are playing naughts and crosses on St George’s cross roundabouts

Flags

People are playing naughts and crosses on St George’s cross roundabouts

By Dan Seddon

British tourist drowns in Benidorm following late-night swim

Beach

British tourist drowns in Benidorm following late-night swim

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories