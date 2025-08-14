Search icon

14th Aug 2025

Ashnikko announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Ashnikko announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets.

Ashnikko announces 2026 tour dates

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Ashnikko has announced a headline UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will take the Smoochies Tour to venues in February in support of her album of the same name.

The tour will begin on 11 February in Glasgow, and head to Manchester, Dublin, and finish up at London’s Brixton Academy.

It’ll be in support of her second studio album, Smoochies, which is due for release on 17 October.

The album features singles “Itty Bitty” and “Trinkets” and follows up her 2023 debut, Weedkiller.

She’s compared the album to her debut mixtape, saying: “Smoochies feels like Demidevil’s older sister. It’s sexy, playful, and feminine, while toeing the line of grotesque and absurd.

“I feel like purse sediment so much of the time – like a mess of crumbs and gum in receipts and lipgloss that I’ve forgotten about – so the album feels like that too.”

“This is the first where I’ve written very autobiographically, but at the core of it all is personal autonomy and joyful whimsy,” she added.

Ahead of Ashnikko tickets going on sale for her UK and Ireland tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Ashnikko tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, 21 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans who pre-order her upcoming album from the official store here by 3pm BST on Monday, 18 August will receive access to presale tickets.

You’ll receive a unique code for the presale, which will take place from 10am on Tuesday, 19 August.

If you’re an O2 or Virgin customer you can access an O2 Priority sale, which takes place from 10am on Tuesday, 19 August and will be available via the O2 mobile app.

What are the tour dates?

11 February – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets

14 February – Manchester, Manchester Academy – tickets

17 February – Dublin, 3Olympia – tickets

20 February – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets

