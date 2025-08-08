Search icon

Music

08th Aug 2025

Arctic Monkeys spark rumours of new album and tour after fans notice clues

Sammi Minion

Do you wanna know?

Iconic British band Arctic Monkeys have removed all mention of their last release — 2022’s The Car — from their website, sparking rumours that the group are set to release something new very soon. 

The Sheffield band shot to fame in the late-2000s with the album Humbug (2009) before the 2013 smash-hit album AM that featured songs like RU Mine, Arabella, and Why’d you only call me when you’re high?

While Arctic Monkeys have been one of the rock genre’s biggest acts ever since, they’ve not been on tour since 2023 when they showcased The Car. 

Fans are now speculating that the Alex Turner-led-group could be about to announce either new music, or a new tour. 

The rumours all relate to changes on the band’s website.

Where before, users were met with promotional content for The Car, now on entering arcticmonkeys.com, all that can be seen is a generic looking green screen, as well as merchandise that is tied to their older more popular albums. 

This potentially ominous sign-posting from the band has been followed by an exciting post by the Twitter account ‘Has It Leaked.’

They tweeted the words “Well what do you know…” while sharing a tweet from another account that suggests the band have established a new recording company. 

The shared tweet reads: “Arctic Monkeys have re established a new recording company in the last hour. SOMETHING IS INDEED UNDERWAY! 

“The band have created a recording company each time a new album is underway. This company includes all members of the band.” 

Has It Leaked also said: “Me guessing and hoping – Full summer tour 2026.” 

While a potential tour is pure speculation for now, what is certain is that the group have definitely launched a new company called Bang Bang Productions, which has been logged with UK Companies House.  

It is presumed this is a new record label, and fans are hoping they’ll be using it to record new music very soon.

Topics:

Arctic Monkeys,Music

RELATED ARTICLES

My Chemical Romance tease UK tour dates announcement

Affiliate

My Chemical Romance tease UK tour dates announcement

By Jonny Yates

Warehouse Project announces full lineup for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Warehouse Project announces full lineup for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Last minute Post Malone tickets are available for his UK tour dates

Affiliate

Last minute Post Malone tickets are available for his UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Addison Rae announces venue upgrades and VIP tickets for her tour

Addison Rae

Addison Rae announces venue upgrades and VIP tickets for her tour

By Jonny Yates

Doechii announces ‘Live From The Swamp Tour’ dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Doechii announces ‘Live From The Swamp Tour’ dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Rihanna rumoured to announce London comeback shows for 2026

Affiliate

Rihanna rumoured to announce London comeback shows for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Last minute All Points East festival tickets are available for 2025

Affiliate

Last minute All Points East festival tickets are available for 2025

By Jonny Yates

Latitude tickets have been released early for the 2026 edition of the festival

Affiliate

Latitude tickets have been released early for the 2026 edition of the festival

By Jonny Yates

Last minute Creamfields tickets are available to buy for the 2025 edition

Affiliate

Last minute Creamfields tickets are available to buy for the 2025 edition

By Jonny Yates

Piers Morgan slammed after accusing Beyoncé of ‘culturally appropriating’ Marilyn Monroe in new campaign

Piers Morgan slammed after accusing Beyoncé of ‘culturally appropriating’ Marilyn Monroe in new campaign

By Erin McLaughlin

Man who survived Hiroshima bombing has terrifying warning for humanity

humanity

Man who survived Hiroshima bombing has terrifying warning for humanity

By JOE

A movie with two huge stars and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes has been added to streaming

Streaming

A movie with two huge stars and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes has been added to streaming

By Stephen Porzio

‘Excellent’ noise cancelling headphones drop in price by nearly 50%

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ noise cancelling headphones drop in price by nearly 50%

By Stephen Porzio

Tarantulas with massive penises have been discovered by scientists

News

Tarantulas with massive penises have been discovered by scientists

By Sammi Minion

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

bald

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Celebrity Big Brother star accused of sexual assault at BBC Studios

BBC

Celebrity Big Brother star accused of sexual assault at BBC Studios

By Sammi Minion

Horrifying X-ray shows tapeworms breeding inside man’s body after he made vital kitchen error

Diet

Horrifying X-ray shows tapeworms breeding inside man’s body after he made vital kitchen error

By Nina McLaughlin

UK’s adults-only soft play centre has boozy slushies and retro arcade

London

UK’s adults-only soft play centre has boozy slushies and retro arcade

By Charlie Herbert

Rupert Lowe mistakes charity rowers for ‘illegal migrants’

News

Rupert Lowe mistakes charity rowers for ‘illegal migrants’

By Charlie Herbert

A great underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A great underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Man diagnosed with throat cancer caused by oral sex

Health

Man diagnosed with throat cancer caused by oral sex

By JOE

Load more stories