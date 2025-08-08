Arctic Monkeys spark rumours of new album and tour after fans notice clues

Do you wanna know?

Iconic British band Arctic Monkeys have removed all mention of their last release — 2022’s The Car — from their website, sparking rumours that the group are set to release something new very soon.

The Sheffield band shot to fame in the late-2000s with the album Humbug (2009) before the 2013 smash-hit album AM that featured songs like RU Mine, Arabella, and Why’d you only call me when you’re high?

While Arctic Monkeys have been one of the rock genre’s biggest acts ever since, they’ve not been on tour since 2023 when they showcased The Car.

Fans are now speculating that the Alex Turner-led-group could be about to announce either new music, or a new tour.

The rumours all relate to changes on the band’s website.

Where before, users were met with promotional content for The Car, now on entering arcticmonkeys.com, all that can be seen is a generic looking green screen, as well as merchandise that is tied to their older more popular albums.

This potentially ominous sign-posting from the band has been followed by an exciting post by the Twitter account ‘Has It Leaked.’

Well what do you know… https://t.co/ggvG46JGYM — Has it Leaked (@hasitleaked) August 6, 2025

They tweeted the words “Well what do you know…” while sharing a tweet from another account that suggests the band have established a new recording company.

The shared tweet reads: “Arctic Monkeys have re established a new recording company in the last hour. SOMETHING IS INDEED UNDERWAY!

“The band have created a recording company each time a new album is underway. This company includes all members of the band.”

Has It Leaked also said: “Me guessing and hoping – Full summer tour 2026.”

Me guessing and hoping – Full summer tour 2026. — Has it Leaked (@hasitleaked) August 5, 2025

While a potential tour is pure speculation for now, what is certain is that the group have definitely launched a new company called Bang Bang Productions, which has been logged with UK Companies House.

It is presumed this is a new record label, and fans are hoping they’ll be using it to record new music very soon.