All Time Low ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

All Time Low ticket prices have been confirmed for their upcoming UK and European tour dates.

The group will embark on the Everyone’s Talking Tour! in early 2026, including arena shows across the UK.

They’ll perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 20 January, and head to Cardiff, Manchester, and London’s O2 Arena as part of the run.

Other stops on the tour include Paris, Brussels, Hamburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Cologne, Prague, Zurich and Barcelona.

It’ll be in support of their 10th studio album Everyone’s Talking!, which is due for release on 17 October, which features lead single “Suckerpunch”, and recently released follow-up track “The Weather”.

Ahead of All Time Low tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour, the prices have been revealed.

Below you can find out everything you need to know.

What are the All Time Low ticket prices for their tour?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for their UK shows will be priced between £42.25 – £64.95 for standard tickets.

Standing tickets are priced at £53.75, while seated tickets range between £42.75 – £64.75.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, 18 July via:

You can find out how to get presale tickets in our guide here. And for tickets to their European shows, you can get tickets below.

20 January – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

21 January – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets

23 January – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

24 January – London, The O2 – tickets

26 January – Paris, Salle Pleyel – tickets

27 January – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique – tickets

29 January – Tilburg, Poppodium 013 – tickets

31 January – Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit 36 – tickets

2 February – Stockholm, Fryshuset Arenan – tickets

3 February – Oslo, Sentrum Scene – tickets

4 February – Copenhagen, VEGA – tickets

6 February – Cologne, Palladium Köln – tickets

8 February – Warsaw, Klub Stodoła – tickets

9 February – Prague, SaSaZu – tickets

10 February – Zurich, X-TRA – tickets

12 February – Munich, TonHalle München – tickets

13 February – Bergamo, ChorusLife Arena – tickets

15 February – Barcelona, Razzmatazz 1 – tickets

16 February – Madrid, Sala Riviera – tickets