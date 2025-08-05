Addison Rae announces venue upgrades and VIP tickets for her tour

Addison Rae announces huge upgrades to her tour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Addison Rae has announced some big changes to her upcoming UK and European tour.

The singer has upgraded the venues in Dublin, London, and Paris due to a huge demand for tickets.

She’ll now take her debut tour to Dublin’s 3Arena, London’s Brixton Academy for two nights, and the Zenith in Paris.

Plus she also confirmed that VIP options have been added for all dates across the UK, European, and Australian runs.

The VIP packages include a photo opp with Rae, Q&A session with the singer, and exclusive merch.

She also added that changes will be made to the North American leg, writing: “Stay tuned for upgrades and VIP for North America. Can’t wait to see you. We are going to experience magic together.”

She announced the tour earlier this year in support of her debut album, Addison, which features singles “Headphones On” and “Diet Pepsi”.

Following the initial announcement extra dates were added after fans flocked to the likes of Ticketmaster to secure tickets.

Tickets for the upgraded shows, as well as the VIP packages will go on sale this week, and you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Addison Rae tickets go on sale?

Tickets for her upgraded shows in Dublin, London and Paris – as well as VIP options – go on sale at 10am local time on Wednesday, 6 August via:

While VIP upgrades for Europe go on sale from 10am local time on Wednesday, 6 August via:

How much are Addison Rae VIP tickets?

There will be a number of options of available to buy, which don’t include an entry ticket as fans will need to have previously purchased a ticket for the VIP upgrade to be valid.

The prices are as follows:

Divine VIP upgrade – £478.50

Fantasy VIP upgrade – £110

Glamour VIP upgrade – £88

This Addison Rae’s tour schedule for 2025, with the extra dates in bold:

25 August – 3Arena, Dublin – tickets

28 August – Manchester Academy, Manchester – tickets

30 August – O2 Brixton Academy, London – tickets

31 August – O2 Brixton Academy, London – tickets

2 September – Zenith, Paris – tickets

4 September – Cirque Royal, Brussels – tickets

5 September – Melkweg, Amsterdam – tickets

7 September – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin – tickets

8 September – Live Music Hall, Cologne – tickets

22 September – ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX – tickets

25 September – South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX – tickets

27 September – The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN – tickets

28 September – The Eastern, Atlanta, GA – tickets

30 September – The Anthem, Washington, DC – tickets

1 October – Brooklyn Paramount, New York, NY – tickets

3 October – Terminal 5, New York, NY – tickets

5 October – Roadrunner, Boston, MA – tickets

7 October – The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA – tickets

8 October – REBEL, Toronto, ON – tickets

10 October – Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL – tickets

13 October – The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO – tickets

16 October – Fox Theater, Oakland, CA – tickets

19 October – The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA – tickets

20 October – The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA – tickets

11 November – Forum Theatre, Melbourne – tickets

12 November – Forum Theatre, Melbourne – tickets

14 November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane – tickets

15 November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane – tickets

17 November – Enmore Theatre, Sydney – tickets

18 November – Enmore Theatre, Sydney – tickets