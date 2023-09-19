Search icon

lifestyle

19th Sep 2023

‘I will never get a full time job – I plan to live with my mum until I’m 50’

Steve Hopkins

The Aussie student said ‘you can’t force someone to believe what you believe’

A student has announced that he had decided that he will never work full-time as it doesn’t “align with his beliefs” – and a lot of people agree with him.

Anthony Voulgaris, a uni student from Melbourne, Australia, previously made headlines for saying that he planning to live with his parent until he’s 50.

In a TikTok post on Friday, Anthony, rather formally declared his intentions to only work part time.

“I would just like to come on here and formally announce that I don’t think full-time work is for me, yeah, personally not for me,” he said.

“I would like to sit here and provide reasons, but there’s not many.

“I just don’t think personally that it aligns with my beliefs, you know my belief system.

“You can’t force someone to believe what you believe, so yeah.”

@anthonyvoulgaris

I dont wanna #fulltimework #adulting #idontwanttobeanadult #adultlife

♬ original sound – Anthony Voulgaris

Rather than call him out, viewers of Anthony’s post were rather sympathetic. A lot even agreed with him.

“Personally, I’m on your level, I’m fact I think I was born to be a stay at home mum/ housewife so yeah nah no work for me,” one person wrote.

Another added: “I haven’t worked full time since covid, 4 day weeks max now, I need an admin day.”

A third person wrote: “I’ve had two part time jobs for 20+ years. It is great. no office politics for me. Live the dream.”

Another person noted just a short reduction in their working hours has made all the difference: “I just went from 8-hour days to 6, and what a difference! It feels like I have so much extra free time in a day to accomplish things!”

Anthony caused a stir earlier this year when he revealed his plans to continue living at home, well beyond his student days.

He even went so far as to question why anyone would choose to leave home, announcing: “I’m staying here as long as I can.”

Anthony explained: “I get free food, I get my washing done for me – that’s lucky, a lot of people don’t get that – I’m not moving out ever.

“If I can stay here until I’m 50, I will. I’m slaving off of these people and I’ll continue to do so, happily.”

According to Statista, around 40 per cent of young adults aged between 15 and 34 lived with their parents in the UK in 2022, or around 6.7 million people, which was a decline on the previous year.

The Office of National Statistics found in March 2021, that 4.9m adult children were living with this parents in England and Wales, according to a report in The Economist.

Related links:

Landlord, 22, says young have ‘no excuse’ for not owning a home

Man quits his McDonald’s job in the middle of a shift after being asked to clean

Man celebrates 98th birthday at work after spending his whole life working 7 days a week

Topics:

Career,employment,Students

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I will never get a full time job – I plan to live with my mum until I’m 50’

Career

‘I will never get a full time job – I plan to live with my mum until I’m 50’

By Steve Hopkins

Flight attendant quits ‘dream job’ to work at McDonald’s as she gets paid more

Career

Flight attendant quits ‘dream job’ to work at McDonald’s as she gets paid more

By Charlie Herbert

Wilko collapses into administration putting 12,000 jobs at risk

employment

Wilko collapses into administration putting 12,000 jobs at risk

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Lawyer shares question you should ‘never answer’ if pulled over by police

Law

Lawyer shares question you should ‘never answer’ if pulled over by police

By Charlie Herbert

Maori man kicked out of pub for having traditional facial tattoos

Australia

Maori man kicked out of pub for having traditional facial tattoos

By Steve Hopkins

Expert claims parents should ask babies for permission before changing nappies

Australia

Expert claims parents should ask babies for permission before changing nappies

By Callum Boyle

Mum labeled cruel for defrosting sandwiches she makes for kids lunches every two weeks

Cost of living crisis

Mum labeled cruel for defrosting sandwiches she makes for kids lunches every two weeks

By Steve Hopkins

Woman outraged after boyfriend tells her she needs to be more ‘like a lady’ because she farted

farts

Woman outraged after boyfriend tells her she needs to be more ‘like a lady’ because she farted

By JOE

‘I left my husband for Stranger Things star – turns out it was a scam’

‘I left my husband for Stranger Things star – turns out it was a scam’

By Joseph Loftus

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Millions of Brits can expect payment up to £600 to hit bank account over winter

Millions of Brits can expect payment up to £600 to hit bank account over winter

By Joseph Loftus

Fans predict when Man United could sack Erik ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag

Fans predict when Man United could sack Erik ten Hag

By JOE

David De Gea set to make long-awaited return

David de Gea

David De Gea set to make long-awaited return

By Callum Boyle

Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of club’s Champions League match

Champions League

Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of club’s Champions League match

By Steve Hopkins

Netflix adding one of goriest and blood soaked horror movies of 2023

Netflix adding one of goriest and blood soaked horror movies of 2023

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

Jamie Carragher couldn’t be happier that Mario Balotelli is leaving (video)

Brendan Rodgers

Jamie Carragher couldn’t be happier that Mario Balotelli is leaving (video)

By JOE

This is what The Mountain from Game of Thrones looked like before he got absolutely huge (Pics)

Game of Thrones

This is what The Mountain from Game of Thrones looked like before he got absolutely huge (Pics)

By Ben Kenyon

Former Italy striker calls out Gary Lineker over his criticism of Karim Benzema

Christian Vieri

Former Italy striker calls out Gary Lineker over his criticism of Karim Benzema

By Robert Redmond

UK prepares for hottest day of the year as temperatures forecast to reach 33C

Heatwave

UK prepares for hottest day of the year as temperatures forecast to reach 33C

By Oli Dugmore

David Bowie’s enduring decency is exemplified by this letter to a 14-year-old fan

David Bowie

David Bowie’s enduring decency is exemplified by this letter to a 14-year-old fan

By Paul Moore

Home Alone fans are freaking out over a piece of trivia about the film

Christmas

Home Alone fans are freaking out over a piece of trivia about the film

By Carl Kinsella

Load more stories