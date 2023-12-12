Woman who married her step-brother admits it was ‘weird’ before they slept together

A TikToker has opened up about her rather unique relationship

Matilda Eriksson gained a new member of her family back in 2019 after her and her new step-brother Samuli’s parents got married.

However, just a few years later Matilda married her new brother, despite facing backlash from people who saw their relationship as being ‘weird’.

The pair first met back in 2018, but says her previous relationship heartbreakingly fell apart’ not long after.

Matilda feared she was done with love, but then in 2021 she had Samuli over for drinks, and her life changed once more.

“I’d seen Samuli at family gatherings, but we’d never spent much time together otherwise,” she told That’s Life magazine.

She explained that as time went on, she noticed her step-brother gazing at her.

“I got lost in his kind smile, noticing his beautiful blue eyes for the first time,” the Finn recollected.

“’What am I doing? What if someone notices? That’s so weird!’ I thought, blushing. ‘He’s my stepbrother!’”

However, soon enough the duo realised there was no way they could stop their feelings.

“No matter how hard we tried to fight it, our feelings continued to bloom.”

However, once the pair were finally together, Matilda says it “felt good and natural immediately.”

Matilda confessed to her mum about her blossoming relationship with Samuli, and she was supportive and told her to ‘follow her heart’.

The 23-year-old says she is now the ‘happiest I’ve ever been’, despite her friends freaking out at her relationship.

Matilda and Samuli married in July 2022. It is totally legal to marry a step-sibling, with the UK laws only requiring for both to be over 21 and the youngest can’t have lived in the same house as the other before their 18th birthday.

“I always knew you two would end up together,” her mum said, with her step-dad saying: “A perfect match just like your mum and me.”