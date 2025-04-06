Search icon

06th Apr 2025

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

JOE

It’s grim news for all of humanity.

A woman who apparently ‘died and spent three days in heaven’ has opened up about the message she received while on the other side.

Author Julie Poole revealed in a 30-minute interview on the Life After Life podcast that she took an overdose of medication in her 20’s and was clinically dead for three days.

During that time, she claims she was transported to a heaven-like ‘spirit realm’ where an angel communicated a damning message to her.

Poole is now an author and self-proclaimed spiritual master who uses her experience to help other people make sense of their own encounters with alternate realms.

In the podcast interview, she opened up about the ‘physical, mental, sexual, and emotional abuse’ she experienced at a young age, and attributes those traumas as the catalyst for her passion for spirituality and faith.

Describing her time spent on the other side, Poole said: “I suddenly saw my guides and my angels around me and then they lifted me up, and took me up to the Higher Realms. I just remember saying ‘I’m going home’ and they said ‘No you’re not, it’s not your time’.”

These spirits then allegedly told her: “We did warn you it would be too hard and too overwhelming, and now here you are at 21 trying to check out.”

She claims that the angels then promised her that between 2012 and 2032, a new ‘Golden Age’ for mankind would commence.

Poole explained that they continued to say: “What we mean by the Golden Age is that for millennia now there has been an enormous amount of power, abuse and control… all of that has been held by the few and has controlled the masses.

“This Golden Age is bringing an equality across the board, so that which is false and fake and untrue and corrupt will fall away.”

Despite the atrocities taking place all over the world right now and the fact that climate change is in full swing, Poole said she believes in this idea and claimed we are moving closer to a ‘day of reckoning’.

She continued: “It’s coming up not so that we can have some sort of Armageddon, but the people in power that are corrupt are getting found out.

“They’re getting caught and kicked out, and people that have a pure heart pure intentions are coming in instead.”

In reaction to Julie’s incredible story, many others took the comments section and shared their own spiritual awakening experiences.

One person wrote: “Julie, I had a similar experience when I was a small child around 3 or 4 years old when I was very sick I must have had a NDE , I found myself standing on this beautiful peaceful beach it was so peaceful and I felt so safe.

“Long story short, this beautiful man in robes picked me up and carried me to this lovely house with beautiful gardens and atmosphere. He never spoke to me but I knew I was so loved and safe in his arms so much that I wanted to stay in that world forever.

“I’m now in my senior years and I remember that experience like it was yesterday. Thank you for your story. Love, Light and Compassion in all you do.”

Topics:

Afterlife,Death,Lifestyle,Spiritual

