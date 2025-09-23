Woman shares ‘life saver’ hack that stops your windscreen freezing overnight

‘Saves time and effort’

During the winter months there is nothing more annoying than waking up in the morning for work only for your car to be covered in ice.

The task can often take a lot of time, which isn’t ideal if you’re in a rush.

Well, you don’t have to worry about this for much longer, thanks to one clever life hack from TikTok that will save you time and money.

One TikTok user shared a clip of their car in the morning after a cold night. The short clip sees the user lift up the cover to a completely clear, and ice-free windscreen.

While the top of the car and side windows have a slight frost on them that’s “light work to scrap” compared to the front window.

Their secret? They’ve used a silver windscreen cover to cover the front window of their car to avoid snow, ice, and frost.

They told their followers: “Your sign to get one of these” and adding “ice where???”.

The clip received a big reaction from TikTok users who have said it’s a “game changer”, and “omg need”.

Another commented: “I’ve got this. Life saver.”

While plenty of curious people were wondering where they got it from, so they can bag one for themselves.

The TikTok user’s caption confirmed they purchased the ‘hack’ from Amazon, and there’s plenty of affordable ones to choose from.

This includes this ultra thick, windscreen cover protector which has been discounted by 15% to just £11.89.

Made of four layers, the cover is heavy duty to keep the windshield clean and clear from frost, snow and ice build up on the windshield in winter.

This will help you save plenty of time in the mornings scrapping ice or snow, instead just remove it from the car and you’ll be on your way.

Even better, it protects your windshield throughout all seasons, as it can block out nearly 99% of UV rays to help keep your car cool during summer.

The windscreen cover is a popular choice among shoppers.

It’s a popular choice among shoppers, who have tried and tested the product and given it an average rating of 4.6 stars.

One five star review said: “My car gets bad condensation on the inside of the windscreen when the temperature drops below zero. This can lead to slight damp.”

After using the cover they said that “all areas of the windscreen are covered and the tabs fit correctly in the doors”, and there was “not a single drop of condensation on the inside of the windscreen”.

Another wrote: “The screen cover is quilted and fits onto screen well and has been on for three days in thick frost and the screen was clear. The cost of the cover is offset against the cost of De-icer and saves time and effort.”

While a third wrote: “This is the best windscreen protector I’ve ever bought. It fit perfectly and there was no ice on the windscreen at all. It didn’t stick to the windscreen, as a previous cover did.”

To shop the windscreen cover for £11.89 head to Amazon here.