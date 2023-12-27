Woman lost her job after kissing her boss in front of his wife at work Christmas party

“We all know what accountants are typically like.”

A TikToker has left viewers shocked after explaining how she lost her job at her work’s Christmas party.

Chloe Cotterell shared her tale on the video-sharing app where she hosts 183,000 followers.

She began by explaining that she worked as an accountant for a company where she was one of the few women.

“The setup of this company was always a bit strange to me,” she said, explaining that it was led by a joint CEO duo of a husband and wife.

Chloe went on to say that the company always hosted fabulous parties, and that on the fateful night last year there was around 15 employees in attendance.

The TikToker said that it was ‘apparent in the behaviours’ of the joint CEOs that they were having marital issues.

So much so that by the time of the party, she assumed that the pair were about to get divorced.

When the party rolled around, though, Chloe had other things on her mind.

She explained that she ended up ‘making out’ with one of her fellow employees, and that from there things escalated and she ended up kissing multiple other members of staff.

“I feel like the other men kind of thought this was a go ahead that I was about to start making out with all of them,” she said.

“And I did. I don’t know why.”

She explained that this included her boss, even though his wife and fellow CEO was in the room.

Chloe added that as this party was on her last working day before Christmas break, she had a week and a half of waiting before finding out her fate.

The day before her return, she had a meeting invite for the next morning.

When she turned up to the meeting, she found both of the CEOs in attendance.

“I kind of knew straight away at that point that I was about to lose my job, and I did.”

The video, which has amassed nearly 2 million views at the time of writing, has unsurprisingly caused a huge reaction amongst viewers.

“I was so prepared to be on your side,” one person wrote.

“Never drink at a Christmas party got it,” another wrote.

While a third put: “I’m still not sure what kind of accounting we’re talking about here.”