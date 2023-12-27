Search icon

Lifestyle

27th Dec 2023

Woman lost her job after kissing her boss in front of his wife at work Christmas party

JOE

“We all know what accountants are typically like.”

A TikToker has left viewers shocked after explaining how she lost her job at her work’s Christmas party.

Chloe Cotterell shared her tale on the video-sharing app where she hosts 183,000 followers.

She began by explaining that she worked as an accountant for a company where she was one of the few women.

“The setup of this company was always a bit strange to me,” she said, explaining that it was led by a joint CEO duo of a husband and wife.

Chloe went on to say that the company always hosted fabulous parties, and that on the fateful night last year there was around 15 employees in attendance.

The TikToker said that it was ‘apparent in the behaviours’ of the joint CEOs that they were having marital issues.

So much so that by the time of the party, she assumed that the pair were about to get divorced.

When the party rolled around, though, Chloe had other things on her mind.

She explained that she ended up ‘making out’ with one of her fellow employees, and that from there things escalated and she ended up kissing multiple other members of staff.

“I feel like the other men kind of thought this was a go ahead that I was about to start making out with all of them,” she said.

“And I did. I don’t know why.”

She explained that this included her boss, even though his wife and fellow CEO was in the room.

Chloe added that as this party was on her last working day before Christmas break, she had a week and a half of waiting before finding out her fate.

The day before her return, she had a meeting invite for the next morning.

When she turned up to the meeting, she found both of the CEOs in attendance.

“I kind of knew straight away at that point that I was about to lose my job, and I did.”

@chloecotterelll Replying to @Crystal what a world wind 👀👀 #redditstories #makeupstorytime #skincarestorytime ♬ original sound – Chloe Cotterell

The video, which has amassed nearly 2 million views at the time of writing, has unsurprisingly caused a huge reaction amongst viewers.

“I was so prepared to be on your side,” one person wrote.

“Never drink at a Christmas party got it,” another wrote.

While a third put: “I’m still not sure what kind of accounting we’re talking about here.”

Topics:

Tik Tok

RELATED ARTICLES

Influencer claims she was ‘body shamed’ by Disneyland staff

Disneyland

Influencer claims she was ‘body shamed’ by Disneyland staff

By Tobi Akingbade

Woman sent home from work over ‘distracting’ outfit – again – and people are baffled why

HR

Woman sent home from work over ‘distracting’ outfit – again – and people are baffled why

By Tobi Akingbade

Mum who waxed toddler’s eyebrows says she did it to save child from bullies

Eyebrows

Mum who waxed toddler’s eyebrows says she did it to save child from bullies

By Tobi Akingbade

MORE FROM JOE

WATCH: This child’s Halloween costume is actual genius

America

WATCH: This child’s Halloween costume is actual genius

By Laura Holland

Yorkshire pudding addict eats 20 a day but says he’s lost 5 stone in a year

Food

Yorkshire pudding addict eats 20 a day but says he’s lost 5 stone in a year

By Charlie Herbert

‘We quit NHS jobs for OnlyFans and feel just as proud as we did on emergency front line’

NHS

‘We quit NHS jobs for OnlyFans and feel just as proud as we did on emergency front line’

By Steve Hopkins

Household who built tiny two-storey house on driveway respond ‘f*** you we’re going to keep it’

house

Household who built tiny two-storey house on driveway respond ‘f*** you we’re going to keep it’

By Charlie Herbert

New research shows were you rank in the world for penis size

Penis

New research shows were you rank in the world for penis size

By Nooruddean Choudry

PIC: This giant rat discovered in London is the stuff of nightmares

Animals

PIC: This giant rat discovered in London is the stuff of nightmares

By JOE

People are only just realising that the Guinness two-part pour is just a marketing ploy

bar

People are only just realising that the Guinness two-part pour is just a marketing ploy

By Jack Peat

Forecasters issue warning over ‘snow bomb’ set to hit UK in new year

Forecasters issue warning over ‘snow bomb’ set to hit UK in new year

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers only just realising who plays the police officer at beginning of Home Alone

Viewers only just realising who plays the police officer at beginning of Home Alone

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Pints’ of wine to be sold in the UK for the first time ever

‘Pints’ of wine to be sold in the UK for the first time ever

By Nina McLaughlin

“Happiest man alive” Rasmus Hojlund set for new challenge as United eye Joshua Zirkzee

“Happiest man alive” Rasmus Hojlund set for new challenge as United eye Joshua Zirkzee

By Patrick McCarry

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers left ‘physically sick’ after star snogs real-life son

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers left ‘physically sick’ after star snogs real-life son

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Conor McGregor beats Robbie Lawler and Gennady Golovkin to award

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor beats Robbie Lawler and Gennady Golovkin to award

By Patrick McCarry

Dad arrested in Singapore over Facebook video of him riding a train without a mask

anti-doping

Dad arrested in Singapore over Facebook video of him riding a train without a mask

By Kieran Galpin

Take a look at the secret teaser for Deadpool 2 that appeared before Logan

Movies

Take a look at the secret teaser for Deadpool 2 that appeared before Logan

By Paul Moore

David James doesn’t even think David De Gea is Manchester United’s best goalkeeper (Video)

David de Gea

David James doesn’t even think David De Gea is Manchester United’s best goalkeeper (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

Alternative captions for Brooklyn Beckham’s moody photo shoot

Brooklyn Beckham

Alternative captions for Brooklyn Beckham’s moody photo shoot

By Ciara Knight

Swedish doctor makes huge doping claim about Zlatan Ibrahimovic

feature-homepage

Swedish doctor makes huge doping claim about Zlatan Ibrahimovic

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories