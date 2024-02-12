‘Trophy husband’ with three wives explains why he has ‘no need to work’

A man with three wives has explained why he has no need to work

Nick Davis explained that while he spends his time “reading, learning and deciphering”, his three wives, April, Danielle and Jennifer, all have full-time jobs.

The quartet appeared on the TLC show Seeking Sister Wife, where Nick explained how their situation works.

“In our household the women are the breadwinners. That’s the way we run things here in our special way,” he said.

Although you may expect Nick to take up a decent chunk of the housework considering his wives all work, that is not the case.

Nick’s wife April explained what she gets out of the relationship.

“We prefer it that way. I would go crazy if I was at the house all the time,” April said. “Jen and I make more than enough money by ourselves. We don’t need and want that.”

“Nick’s a lot to handle. Let’s just say that… in a lot of ways,” she added. “Nick is a lot to handle in the bed.”

April first met 39-year-old Nick when they were at college together in 2008, but they welcomed 25-year-old Jennifer into their marriage nine years later, after April introduced them to each other when Jen was just 19 years old.

“It just became evident to me that she was a great person, there was a lot of high intellect in that big brain of hers and I knew that Nick would find her attractive,” April said.

Although all four of them sleep in the same bed, it is only Nick who is in a sexual relationship with all of the women.

“We always make sure we’re in a separate bedroom, separate area of the house when Nick’s doing his thing. Jen and I will stay in the guest bedroom to give them their privacy,” April said.

The trio’s participation in Seeking Sister Wife saw the introduction of 22-yea-old Danielle to the family.

“I honestly didn’t ever think I could be this happy. I didn’t think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this,” the new addition said of her new family.

“Having three wives, knowing that we’ve all solidified our union and brought it together like we have, it’s just unbelievable. I just feel like I’m just living a dream come true,” Nick says of the scenario.

The Davis family has one child amongst them, welcomed by Jennifer back in 2022. However, Nick does have another child from a previous relationship.