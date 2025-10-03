Search icon

03rd Oct 2025

TikTok users discover car hack that makes winter mornings ‘so much easier’

Jonny Yates

TikTok users discover car hack that makes winter mornings 'so much easier'

‘There was a noticeable difference straight away’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

TikTokers are praising this ‘game-changing’ product for your car that makes the morning commute so much easier.

In a clip posted to the social media platform user @mumlifewithclaudia shows off a car dehumidifier that doesn’t need batteries or charging.

The handy pouch can be popped onto your dashboard and helps absorb all the moisture, and prevent condensation.

She goes on to say it’s made her mornings “so much easier” and they can be used “again and again, year after year”.

One TikTok user replied: “I have air con but never know if I need it cold or not”, adding that this is “needed”.

Others commented on the video saying, “those are really good especially in winter”, and “brilliant, just in time”.

@mumlifewithclaudia These are a gamechanger now the cold mornings are back #cardehumidifier #car #damp #dehumidifier #condensationhack ♬ original sound – Claudia 👱‍♀️🎀✨

There’s a version of the car dehumidifier on Amazon that costs less than £10, and will save you plenty of time in the morning.

Shoppers have been snapping up this Pingi Car Dehumidifier for just £8.99, with more than 1,000 purchased over the past month.

It’s said to attract excess moisture like a magnet, effectively absorbing it for a clear windshield ahead of your daily commute.

Once you’ve placed the dehumidifier in your vehicle the humidity indicator will then slowly change from blue to pink.

As the indicator changes colour, it means it has reached absorption capacity and must be popped into the microwave to use again.

It’s also been designed to be longlasting, so you can reuse it throughout the winter months, and have worry-free mornings.

Plus the moisture absorber is 100% leak proof, meaning you will never have to contend with leakage or stains, only a dry interior.

It’s been tried and tested by customers, who have given it an average rating of 4.1 stars on Amazon.

One shopper wrote: “Absolutely brillaint. Does what it says, easy to use, plus easy to dry in the microwave.”

Another said: “My car is quite old and is always full on water/damp on the inside window.. This is a game changer! It’s worked wonders for now, at least I don’t have to mop up when I get in the car as that just smears the window screen!”.

While a third said: “I was actually really surprised that there was a noticeable difference straight away and really pleased with it that its keeping the moisture level in my van pretty well maintained.”

To buy the car dehumidifier for £8.99 head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon,TikTok

