This surprising device that heats rooms ‘way cheaper than having radiators on’ gets 50% discount

‘Makes the room feel warmer’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

If you want to heat a room this winter, and save some pennies on your heating bill then shoppers have found a surprising hack.

This ‘effective’ dehumidifier – which are typically used to fight damp and mould – has helped increase the temperature of people’s homes.

It’s currently on sale at 53% off, dropping from £79.99 to £37.99 for the 1.5L option or £24.95 for the smaller 500ml version on Amazon.

Dehumidifiers extract moisture from the air, and help reduce mould growth and clearing the air of allergens and dust.

They’re a popular choice for drying clothes indoor during the winter months, but shoppers have found a new use for this portable Neo dehumidifier.

This is because some dehumidifiers can also increase the temperature of a room by a few degrees as dry air tends to feel warmer than humid air.

This was the case for one reviewer, who said: “I have bought a few of these. They work brilliantly. I just leave them on all day and night in each bedroom. I find it makes the room feel a little warmer and clearer air. It’s way cheaper that having all the radiators on.”

Of course, having the heating running will be more effective at warming a large room, but the dehumidifier can help out, particularly in smaller spaces.

Shoppers have said the dehumidifier is ‘good value’.

As the weather gets colder and wetter, many people start drying laundry indoors, but this can lead to more moisture in the air.

The portable dehumidifier is small in size so easy to move from room to room depending on where it is most needed to help dry your clothes quicker, and deal with damp and mould.

Other reviews praised the small but effective device, with one saying “this really does reduce condensation in rooms” adding that it’s “good value”.

Another wrote: “Absolutely brilliant water tank holds more than I thought and works really well.”

In a more mixed review, one customer said “it served its purpose for a period of time but now no longer works”.

However another said: “Great dehumidifier, I’ve had this baby for nearly 2 and half years and she is still going strong. Only needs emptying once every week or 2 depending on humidity of course. I use it next to my clothes as they dry in the clothes horse. Really helps to reduce likeliness of mould.”

To shop the portable dehumidifier, which has been discounted by 53% to £37.99


