Search icon

Lifestyle

18th Sep 2025

This surprising device that heats rooms ‘way cheaper than having radiators on’ gets 50% discount

Jonny Yates

This surprising device that heats rooms 'way cheaper than having radiators on' gets 50% discount

‘Makes the room feel warmer’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

If you want to heat a room this winter, and save some pennies on your heating bill then shoppers have found a surprising hack.

This ‘effective’ dehumidifier – which are typically used to fight damp and mould – has helped increase the temperature of people’s homes.

It’s currently on sale at 53% off, dropping from £79.99 to £37.99 for the 1.5L option or £24.95 for the smaller 500ml version on Amazon.

Dehumidifiers extract moisture from the air, and help reduce mould growth and clearing the air of allergens and dust.

They’re a popular choice for drying clothes indoor during the winter months, but shoppers have found a new use for this portable Neo dehumidifier.

This is because some dehumidifiers can also increase the temperature of a room by a few degrees as dry air tends to feel warmer than humid air.

This was the case for one reviewer, who said: “I have bought a few of these. They work brilliantly. I just leave them on all day and night in each bedroom. I find it makes the room feel a little warmer and clearer air. It’s way cheaper that having all the radiators on.”

Of course, having the heating running will be more effective at warming a large room, but the dehumidifier can help out, particularly in smaller spaces.

Shoppers have said the dehumidifier is ‘good value’.

As the weather gets colder and wetter, many people start drying laundry indoors, but this can lead to more moisture in the air.

The portable dehumidifier is small in size so easy to move from room to room depending on where it is most needed to help dry your clothes quicker, and deal with damp and mould.

Other reviews praised the small but effective device, with one saying “this really does reduce condensation in rooms” adding that it’s “good value”.

Another wrote: “Absolutely brilliant water tank holds more than I thought and works really well.”

In a more mixed review, one customer said “it served its purpose for a period of time but now no longer works”.

However another said: “Great dehumidifier, I’ve had this baby for nearly 2 and half years and she is still going strong. Only needs emptying once every week or 2 depending on humidity of course. I use it next to my clothes as they dry in the clothes horse. Really helps to reduce likeliness of mould.”

To shop the portable dehumidifier, which has been discounted by 53% to £37.99 head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

Alex Warren announces 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Alex Warren announces 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MGK announces 2026 UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

MGK announces 2026 UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Iron Maiden announce 2026 European tour dates and tease huge UK show

Affiliate

Iron Maiden announce 2026 European tour dates and tease huge UK show

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

TikTokers going wild for SAD lamps to help them beat seasonal depression this winter

Affiliate

TikTokers going wild for SAD lamps to help them beat seasonal depression this winter

By Jonny Yates

Shoppers praise affordable cordless vacuum that’s ‘better than Shark’

Affiliate

Shoppers praise affordable cordless vacuum that’s ‘better than Shark’

By Jonny Yates

Good Housekeeping-recommended dehumidifier which costs 5p an hour to run gets limited discount

Affiliate

Good Housekeeping-recommended dehumidifier which costs 5p an hour to run gets limited discount

By Jonny Yates

Mum lasering off daughter’s birthmark to ‘protect her’ as she gets older

Parenting

Mum lasering off daughter’s birthmark to ‘protect her’ as she gets older

By JOE

Shoppers find clever ‘space saving’ hack that’s ideal for drying clothes

Affiliate

Shoppers find clever ‘space saving’ hack that’s ideal for drying clothes

By Jonny Yates

‘Lifesaving’ gadget heats your hands in seconds – and doubles as a phone charger

Affiliate

‘Lifesaving’ gadget heats your hands in seconds – and doubles as a phone charger

By Jonny Yates

Camp Rock 3 has officially been given the go-ahead by Disney

Childhood

Camp Rock 3 has officially been given the go-ahead by Disney

By JOE

Zarah Sultana says she has been subjected to a ‘sexist boys’ club’ after Your Party membership debacle

News

Zarah Sultana says she has been subjected to a ‘sexist boys’ club’ after Your Party membership debacle

By Harry Warner

Jeremy Kyle is considering running to become a Reform MP

News

Jeremy Kyle is considering running to become a Reform MP

By Sammi Minion

First migrant deported under ‘one in one out’ deal with France

First migrant deported under ‘one in one out’ deal with France

By Harry Warner

Decomposed body found in D4vd’s abandoned car identified as missing teenage girl

Decomposed body found in D4vd’s abandoned car identified as missing teenage girl

By JOE

Keir Starmer to address the nation at 2.30pm

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer to address the nation at 2.30pm

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 64

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 64

By Stephen Porzio

One of the world’s largest illegal Premier League streaming sites has been shut down

Football

One of the world’s largest illegal Premier League streaming sites has been shut down

By Sammi Minion

Hollywood actor Brad Everett Young dies aged 46 in horror car crash

Hollywood actor Brad Everett Young dies aged 46 in horror car crash

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump celebrates Jimmy Kimmel suspension with brutal comments

charlie kirk

Donald Trump celebrates Jimmy Kimmel suspension with brutal comments

By Harry Warner

Dolly Parton cancels appearance at Dollywood due to health concerns

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton cancels appearance at Dollywood due to health concerns

By JOE

BBC ‘to decide’ on Eurovision involvement amidst mounting pressure on Israel participation

BBC

BBC ‘to decide’ on Eurovision involvement amidst mounting pressure on Israel participation

By Harry Warner

Load more stories