This popular air fryer that ‘beats Ninja’ gets huge 41% discount for limited time

‘Great value for money’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

A popular air fryer that shoppers say ‘beats Ninja’ has been discounted to less than £100 for a limited time.

The dual basket air fryer from Philips has dropped by 41% to just £99.99 on Amazon.

When compared to Ninja’s similar kitchen device – the Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer – it’s a huge £140 price difference.

The Philips model has a capacity of 9L, with two different sized drawers, so you can cook two very different things at the same time.

The versatile cooking options include air frying, baking, grilling, and roasting. Plus the easy-to-use touchscreen controls let you set the temperature and cooking time, so you can sit back and relax.

It’s a popular choice among customers with more than 1,700 reviews from those who have tried and tested the product.

The air fryer has been compared to Ninja by shoppers, with one saying: “This is a much higher overall quality when compared to the Ninja.”

The Philips dual air fryer has 9L total capacity with two different-sized drawers.

Another said it “beats Ninja air fryer” and” surpasses its competitors” as it’s “user-friendly, has extensive functionality”.

Others said it “isn’t any different to the Ninja” and it’s “much easier than the Ninja air fryer”, so you can make a big saving on the Philips model compared to Ninja’s dual air fryer which is currently priced at £239.99.

The Philips model has an average rating of 4.6 stars, with one customer who gave it the full five writing: “I was surprised at how easy it is to use, how much quicker and better it cooks foods.”

Another raved: “I have not used my oven in all that time as this airfryer is large enough to cook a large chicken to perfection. It is much quicker to cook than in my oven so is energy efficient. It is easy to clean. All in all great value for money.”

You can shop the discounted Philips Dual Basket Air Fryer for £99.99 from Amazon here.