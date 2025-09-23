This Oodie dupe helps ‘cut heating bills’ and it’s a fraction of the price

‘If you want to cut your heating bills – buy one of these’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are loving this Oodie dupe that is perfect for winter – and just a fraction of the price.

Amazon is selling a hoodie blanket that resembles the popular brand for just £18.99, which is helping people save on their heating bills.

The classic grey is the cheapest at £18.99, but you can choose from other colours including navy for £19.99, black or red for £21.99 and pink or purple for £22.99.

This is a big difference to Oodie, with the original styles usually priced at £65 on the website.

The fleece’s inner and hood lining are made of soft fabrics to keep you warm on cold days, and thanks to its elastic cuffs you can pull your hands inside for extra warmth.

It’s one size fits all, including adults and teens, because of its oversized design. And it’s washing-machine friendly so you can keep it nice and fresh throughout the winter months.

The hoodie blanket is a popular choice among customers, who have given it an average rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon.

In one five-star review, one shopper said: “This product arrived quickly and is the best ‘value for money’ I have ever spent. It is unbelievably warm and has completely revolutionised ‘home working’ – you don’t need the central heating on when wearing this.

“The elasticated wrists and large pocket also make it very easy/useful to wear when doing things about the house too. If you want to be cosy and cut your heating bills – buy one of these!”.

Another echoed this, writing: “It keeps me warm indoors and saves me money as I do not need to run the heating quite so often. It is an essential item for those of us working from home and trying to keep energy bills down.”

While a third said: “Absolutely love this, it’s really comfy and lasts long too.”

Others said the hoodie blanket is “extremely well designed, practical and comfy” and it’s “total value for money – plus it washes well”.

To shop the popular hoodie blanket from £18.99 head to Amazon here.