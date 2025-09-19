Search icon

19th Sep 2025

This ‘excellent’ £160 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £23

Jonny Yates

This 'excellent' £160 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £23

The watch ‘competes with more expensive ones’

Amazon shoppers are raving about a huge reduction on a smartwatch that rivals the likes of Apple, Diesel and Samsung.

The military-style smart watch is usually priced at £159.99 but has been discounted to just £22.99 on Amazon for a limited time.

This is a major 81% discount on the watch which has customers ‘impressed’ thanks to its many functions.

Built-in features include the ability to take and receive calls without having to pull your phone from your pocket. So whether you’re working, driving, or exercising, it’s easy to stay connected with hands-free convenience.

You can pair it with your phone – without complicated settings – and get real-time text messages and social media notifications.

It has more than 100 sports modes, suitable for running, cycling, balls games and more. The smart watch records steps, calories, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, plus it analyses data to help optimise training results and exercise goals.

While it boasts a good battery life, charging fully in just 1.5 hours. In standby mode the smart watch can be used continuously for 20 days, and under normal use, the battery life can reach 5 days.

The smart watch records steps, calories, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels.

The popular smart watch has been tried and tested by customers who have given the product an average rating of 4.7 stars.

One five star reviewer said they were “very impressed” by the watch, writing: “Didn’t have high hopes for this watch but it’s really good. The overall look is good (reminiscent of Diesel watches); lots of functions and so far, seems to accurately measure BPM, oxygen and steps.”

Another said: “Excellent smart watch, excellent value for money. It connects fast, it’s simple to use and set up, and even with heavy use, the battery lasts a long time.”

While a third wrote: “Awesome smart watch! The military-style design is rugged and stylish. I love that I can answer and make calls directly from the watch. Battery life is impressive, and it’s packed with fitness tracking features. Great value for the price!”.

Others described it as a “sleek smart watch” and it “can compete with the more expensive ones especially with the features it contains”.

To shop the discounted Military Smart Watch for £29.99 head to Amazon here.

