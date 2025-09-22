Search icon

This ‘cost-effective’ product helps cut down on energy bills – and keeps you warm during winter

Jonny Yates

This 'cost-effective' product helps cut down on energy bills - and keeps you warm during winter

‘You won’t be disappointed’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are snapping up this heated electric blanket, which costs just 3p to run per hour.

This ‘cost-effective’ way to stay warm during the winter months has been given a big discount.

Usually priced at £37.99, the electric blanket has dropped by 15% to £32.29 as part of a limited-time deal on Amazon.

The heated blanket is made of soft flannel and sherpa cashmere, for a cosy feel, and is large enough to cover two adults.

You can use it on your couch or bed, as well as your office space if you’re working from home and need to warm up.

It has a one to nine hour timer, and 10 different heat settings, plus it’s washing machine-friendly so you can keep it fresh for every winter to come.

The electric throw also features an overheat and overcurrent protection system, ensuring peace of mind.

So once the temperature exceeds the limit, the blanket will automatically cut off the power without causing any harm to people or finances.

The electric blanket has a timer and 10 different heat settings.

The heated electric blanket has been tried and tested by shoppers who have given it an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.

One five star reviewer described the electric blanket as “very energy-efficient”, which makes it a “cost-effective way to stay warm here in the UK”.

They added: “I’m really impressed with this electric blanket! It heats up super quickly and keeps me warm even on the coldest nights. The material is incredibly soft and cozy, so it’s comfortable to use even without turning it on. The 10 heat settings give plenty of control, from a gentle warmth to a toasty high heat.”

Another said: “Bought this for cozy evenings and it heats up quickly and evenly. The material is soft and comfortable to snuggle in.”

While a third wrote: “It was beautifully warm, I didn’t want to get out of bed, you won’t be disappointed.”

Others said you “only need it on for a bit as it warms fast and retains heat” and “I bought this because I am always cold and it was perfect”.

To shop the product, which has a limited-time discount of 15% head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

