08th Sep 2025

This £5 hack helps keep your house warm – and cuts down on energy bills

Jonny Yates

This £5 hack helps keep your house warm - and cuts down on energy bills

‘I never expected it to be so effective’

An affordable hack is keeping people’s homes warm – and it costs less than £5.

Shoppers are snapping up this savvy draft excluder, which is saving them money on energy bills during winter months.

Heat can often escape through gaps at the bottom of doors, while the cold air can sneak through window seals.

This can change the temperature of a room, and lead you to turn up the heating throughout the house.

This window draft excluder is a popular choice for people to prepare for colder weather, and cut energy costs.

It’s easy to fit, and won’t break the bank as it’s priced at just £4.99 and is available to buy on Amazon here.

The draft excluder has easy-to-use adhesive strip seals for gaps around windows and doors, which stops cold air, dust and damp from coming in.

As well as keeping your home cosy all year round, the design also doubles up as sound insulation, helping to block outside noise.

They’re simple to fit, just use scissors to cut the sealing tape to the right length your door or window, stick it on and you’re done.

The affordable draught excluder is a popular choice for shoppers.

The affordable fix has been tried and tested by thousands of shoppers, who have given it a 4.3 star rating on Amazon.

One customer, who gave it the full five stars said: “I highly recommended this as it does cut down the draught from windows and doors.”

“This is good thick heavy tape not flimsy and sticks well to wooden frame. My home is not losing any heat now,” they added.

Another said: “I have an old and draughty house and am heavily reliant on draught proofing. This is an economic and effective solution. Very easy to use with the peeling off tape even for a not very DIY person like me.”

While a third said: “My bedroom always felt cold and i could hear traffic. I can’t believe how quiet my bedroom is and no air blowing through the window edges.”

Others said the draught excluder has “great flexibility and adhesion” and “never expected it to be so effective”.

You can shop the draught excluder for just £4.99 from Amazon here.

