28th Oct 2025

Sunrise alarm that makes a ‘huge difference to getting out of bed’ gets 40% discount

Jonny Yates

‘This has made a huge difference to getting out of bed in the morning’

This best-selling sunrise alarm has been given a huge discount just in time for the winter months.

We’re fully into autumn now, and the clocks recently got turned back, which means less sunlight throughout the day.

Well, this Lumie Sunrise Alarm is helping ‘improve’ people’s sleep and morning routines.

Usually priced at £49.99, the Lumie Sunrise Alarm has been given a huge 40% discount for a limited time.

The discount has come just in time for the clocks going back, and is now priced at £29.99 on Amazon.

The gadget mimics the light of a sunrise to wake you up gently during the winter months when there’s a lack of sun.

Plus, it has a sunset setting that can be used to help you relax at bedtime and slowly fall asleep.

It has five natural alarm sounds to choose from, and six colours to suit your mood including green, red, blue, pink, orange, light blue.

Shoppers have praised the Lumie Sunrise Alarm for improving their morning routine.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the Lumie Sunrise Alarm have given it an average rating of 4.2 stars on Amazon.

In a five-star review, one customer wrote: “This is the BEST thing I have ever bought from Amazon. Having always been interested in buying a SAD lamp I have been searching around for the best and most cost effective and this is it.

“I love this lamp so much. The features are exactly what I needed it for and it has improved my sleep and morning routine so much! A must buy, especially for those who struggle to wake up in the morning when it’s dark.”

Another said: “This has made a huge difference to getting out of bed in the morning – it’s a nice way to wake up with the increase of light. I have more motivation and energy using this.”

While a third wrote: “The sunrise light is a warm, soft light and makes waking up on dark winter mornings a more pleasurable experience.”

To shop the Lumie Sunrise Alarm which has a limited time discount of 40% head to Amazon here.

