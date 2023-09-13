Search icon

13th Sep 2023

Sugar baby reveals she’s made $500,000 and traveled the world thanks to her rich clients

Joseph Loftus

‘If that’s what you want to do – don’t feel ashamed’

A self-confessed sugar baby travels the world for free holidays – and gets her clients to pay for her first-class plane tickets and has made $500k.

Palmar Kelly, 27, has been to Atlanta City, Las Vegas, Mexico, Paris, and Italy with her ‘sugar daddies’.

But just what is a ‘sugar daddy?’ Well, according to Palmar it’s an older wealthy man who pays a younger woman in exchange for her company or particular favours.

The clients pay for her flight and holiday and she gets paid an additional $5k (or thereabouts) for each trip while being treated to fine dining and drinks.

Palmar became a sugar baby after she started stripping as a side hustle while she was began studying in New York City.

She used the $700 to $1k she earned each night to pay for her headshots and auditions.

SWNS

When she started dating sugar daddies, Palmar got paid around $300-a-date before realising she could up her prices – and wouldn’t accept less than $1k-a-date now in New York.

Palmar started getting invited on holidays with her sugar daddies and her most recent trip was a cruise to the Bahamas with a man age 57 – who paid $4k for her company – to her rent.

But Palmar said her holidays are not always what they are cracked up to be – after she had to leave her Italian trip, she was on with a married couple when they started arguing.

Palmar explained: “You only live once. There is literally nothing to lose. I went on a cruise to the Bahamas. I was with him for six days.

“He’s amazing. He’s a super nice and respectful man. We had a balcony suit. We gambled a lot.

“It was a fun little trip. I’m so grateful this person paid for it. Everyone else paid for a cruise. I’m getting paid to be on the cruise.

“It’s a good job. I’ve probably made half a million dollars doing this. One year in New York I made $200k without even realising.”

Palmar moved to LA in March 2021 to pursue her screen writing career and didn’t find clients would pay her as much.

She said: “In LA people wanted a hook up for $800.”

Palmar moved back to Cocoa beach, Florida, in November 2022 after her brother, Aidan, 29, passed away and has found stripping and dating sugar daddies more lucrative again.

She went on a trip to Sicily, Italy, in July 2023 with a married couple – and they paid for her first-class plane ticket.

Palmar said: “A couple reached out to me on TikTok. They said ‘oh my god, you seem so fun – me and my wife would love to meet up’.

“We met twice and then agreed to go on a 10-day trip. I said ‘I want to be flown first class and I didn’t want to pay for anything when I was there.’ I asked to be paid $4k for the trip.”

But after two days in sunny Italy, Palmar found herself feeling “uncomfortable” amid the couple’s arguments and decided to leave.

Now she isn’t as fussed about being paid thousands and likes to go on dates and trips with her sugar daddies as part of her social life.

Palmar said: “I love to go out for dinner – I started seeing it as a social life.

“You can give me $300 – this is fun for me and exciting.”

One of her sugar daddies has taken her on 20 trips – paying her up to $5k each time.

She said: “He was so fun. He paid for all my travel and stuff.”

Palmar is now writing a TV show which focuses on her sex work adventures and its ups and downs.

She said: “If that’s what you want to do – don’t feel ashamed. I think it’s amazing. I don’t want anyone to feel ashamed for sex work – it can be fun.”

