Spend two nights in European city dubbed ‘Paris of the East’ for just £99 where pints cost £1

Five pints for the price of one in the UK

Wowcher is offering a trip to Hungarian capital Budapest for just £99 for two nights and any money you save on flights and hotels can be spent in the city’s bars where pints cost just £1.21 on average.

The city has been compared to European clubbing capital Berlin thanks to its unique ruin bars – drinking spots that were created in graffitied abandoned warehouses and derelict parking lots and quickly became the city’s party hot spots.

The city begins to open up in April with patio bars and outdoors spaces opening as temperatures reach 17°C, rising to highs of 32°C in May.

But it’s not all clubs and bars in Budapest. The city has been dubbed the Paris of the East and has plenty of culture to enjoy if a night of techno is not your thing.

The travel site says: “Budapest’s cobbled streets, quirky architecture and colourful buildings should help to fulfill your destination daydreams; no wonder it’s one of Europe’s most compelling and sought-after cities.”

For a more relaxed trip you can catch a boat down the Danube river, visit the city’s St. Stephen’s Basilica or get stuck into wine samples from 22 different Hungarian regions at the Faust Wine Cellars.

The £99 trip includes a four-star Marmara hotel, described as “fully furnished and features a fully equipped cool Hungarian vibe, with TV, plush bedding and air–con. Cool, calming colours make for the perfect place to retreat to after a long day of seeing the city.”

The cheapest £89 trips are available in April and May flying at the beginning of the week, with weekend trips priced at around £159 per person and hand luggage is included in the price.

