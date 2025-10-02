Sold-out heated blanket that ‘doesn’t cost a penny to run’ is back in stock

‘Warms you up really quickly’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers have discovered a cost-effective way to stay warm that ‘will save a fortune on heating’ this winter.

Ofgem’s new price cap came into effect this month, with energy bills set to rise for the average household.

This means people will be looking for other ways to keep warm without resorting to turning on the heating all the rime.

Silentnight’s Heat Genie Self-Heating Giant Blanket is a perfect alternative to an electric blanket – as it costs absolutely nothing to run.

After the initial £34.99 price taag for the extra large, self-heating blanket, you can use it whenever and wherever you want, without paying any running costs.

Described as ‘comfortable and cosy’, the blanket features a heat-reflecting foil layer that bounces body heat back onto the person, providing an extra layer of warmth without the need for electricity.

Available from Amazon in four colours, the plush fabric exterior and sherpa fleece interior ensure the foiled layer won’t be felt, and its super-sized dimensions, measuring 180cm x 240cm, make it large enough for more than one person to snuggle under.

Ideal for curling up on the sofa, keeping warm in bed on cold nights, or draping over laps when working from home.

Plus the Silentnight blanket is fully machine washable, ensuring it stays fresh throughout the season.

Shoppers have praised the blanket for its ability to retain heat.

The blanket has been tried and tested by customers, who have given it an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon.

One customer said it ‘will save a fortune on heating this winter’, adding: “Lovely and warm and retains its heat. So easy to use either snuggled up on the sofa or as an extra topping on the bed.”

Another wrote: “Was looking for a blanket that was warm without needing to plug in and this one fits the bill. Gorgeous looking, really great quality.

“Perfect for snuggling on the sofa and also very large so good for putting on a king-size bed if you want to. Warms you up really quickly even if you’re freezing and stays warm.”

While a third said: “I’d been recommended this product from a work colleague but a bit dubious about how good it was, but it’s a great addition for a cold winter night and keeps you nicely warm without trying to turn you into a jacket potato!”.

In a more mixed review a customer wrote: “Unfortunately it hasn’t really kept me warm whilst watching TV but, popped it on the bed and it kept me well toasty through the night – best night sleep in ages.”

To find out more about Silentnight’s self-heating blanket, and to buy one for £34.99 head to Amazon here.