Search icon

Lifestyle

02nd Oct 2025

Sold-out heated blanket that ‘doesn’t cost a penny to run’ is back in stock

Jonny Yates

Sold-out heated blanket that 'doesn't cost a penny to run' is back in stock

‘Warms you up really quickly’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers have discovered a cost-effective way to stay warm that ‘will save a fortune on heating’ this winter.

Ofgem’s new price cap came into effect this month, with energy bills set to rise for the average household.

This means people will be looking for other ways to keep warm without resorting to turning on the heating all the rime.

Silentnight’s Heat Genie Self-Heating Giant Blanket is a perfect alternative to an electric blanket – as it costs absolutely nothing to run.

After the initial £34.99 price taag for the extra large, self-heating blanket, you can use it whenever and wherever you want, without paying any running costs.

Described as ‘comfortable and cosy’, the blanket features a heat-reflecting foil layer that bounces body heat back onto the person, providing an extra layer of warmth without the need for electricity.

Available from Amazon in four colours, the plush fabric exterior and sherpa fleece interior ensure the foiled layer won’t be felt, and its super-sized dimensions, measuring 180cm x 240cm, make it large enough for more than one person to snuggle under.

Ideal for curling up on the sofa, keeping warm in bed on cold nights, or draping over laps when working from home.

Plus the Silentnight blanket is fully machine washable, ensuring it stays fresh throughout the season.

Shoppers have praised the blanket for its ability to retain heat.

The blanket has been tried and tested by customers, who have given it an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon.

One customer said it ‘will save a fortune on heating this winter’, adding: “Lovely and warm and retains its heat. So easy to use either snuggled up on the sofa or as an extra topping on the bed.”

Another wrote: “Was looking for a blanket that was warm without needing to plug in and this one fits the bill. Gorgeous looking, really great quality.

“Perfect for snuggling on the sofa and also very large so good for putting on a king-size bed if you want to. Warms you up really quickly even if you’re freezing and stays warm.”

While a third said: “I’d been recommended this product from a work colleague but a bit dubious about how good it was, but it’s a great addition for a cold winter night and keeps you nicely warm without trying to turn you into a jacket potato!”.

In a more mixed review a customer wrote: “Unfortunately it hasn’t really kept me warm whilst watching TV but, popped it on the bed and it kept me well toasty through the night – best night sleep in ages.”

To find out more about Silentnight’s self-heating blanket, and to buy one for £34.99 head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

Shoppers praise ‘dramatic difference’ this item makes to their home as energy bills rise

Affiliate

Shoppers praise ‘dramatic difference’ this item makes to their home as energy bills rise

By Jonny Yates

This £21 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

Affiliate

This £21 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

By Jonny Yates

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Kids think you are officially old when you reach the age of 49

Age

Kids think you are officially old when you reach the age of 49

By JOE

Drivers rush to buy ‘outstanding’ dash cam that has limited-time discount

Affiliate

Drivers rush to buy ‘outstanding’ dash cam that has limited-time discount

By Jonny Yates

Shoppers praise handy gadget that makes Vinted clothes ‘look brand new’

Affiliate

Shoppers praise handy gadget that makes Vinted clothes ‘look brand new’

By Jonny Yates

Therapist explains hidden benefits of ‘hands-free masturbation’ technique

masturbation

Therapist explains hidden benefits of ‘hands-free masturbation’ technique

By Nina McLaughlin

Leicester has been crowned the moustache capital of the UK

Leicester

Leicester has been crowned the moustache capital of the UK

By JOE

‘I treated myself to a sex toy advent calendar – it’s no wonder they’re selling out’

Affiliate

‘I treated myself to a sex toy advent calendar – it’s no wonder they’re selling out’

By Nina McLaughlin

Government responds to digital ID petition after almost three million signatures

News

Government responds to digital ID petition after almost three million signatures

By Harry Warner

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 471

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 471

By Charlie Herbert

Lord of the Rings game in the style of Hogwarts Legacy reportedly in development

Gaming

Lord of the Rings game in the style of Hogwarts Legacy reportedly in development

By Ava Keady

Kim Jong-Un orders North Koreans to check women for ‘unsocialist’ breast implants

breast implants

Kim Jong-Un orders North Koreans to check women for ‘unsocialist’ breast implants

By Ava Keady

One of the BBC’s biggest shows ever is coming back with ‘two new series’

BBC

One of the BBC’s biggest shows ever is coming back with ‘two new series’

By Stephen Porzio

Only Fools and Horses legend Patrick Murray dies aged 68

Only Fools and Horses legend Patrick Murray dies aged 68

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad poisoned in ‘assassination attempt’

Former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad poisoned in ‘assassination attempt’

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 66

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 66

By Stephen Porzio

LIVE: Two people confirmed dead in attack at Manchester synagogue

Manchester

LIVE: Two people confirmed dead in attack at Manchester synagogue

By Harry Warner

Nirvana defeats child sexual abuse image lawsuit from Nevermind cover baby

cover

Nirvana defeats child sexual abuse image lawsuit from Nevermind cover baby

By JOE

French troops board ‘Russian shadow fleet’ ship

Drones

French troops board ‘Russian shadow fleet’ ship

By JOE

Greta Thunberg’s aid vessel intercepted by Israeli military

aid

Greta Thunberg’s aid vessel intercepted by Israeli military

By JOE

Load more stories