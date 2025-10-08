Search icon

08th Oct 2025

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

Jonny Yates

‘I don’t know how I’ve coped without this’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are praising this electric blanket as ‘one of the best purchases’ they’ve ever made – and it’s got a huge discount.

The Silentnight Dual Control Electric Blanket has been dubbed a ‘game changer’ for couples, as it can heat both sides of the bed at a different temperature.

Usually priced at £64.99, the electric blanket has been discounted by 53% to £30.39 as part of the sale.

The deal is available to Prime members as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, which is taking place across 7-8 October.

The blanket is available in multiple sizes including a single, a double, a king size and a superking size.

The biggest discount is currently on the double-sized electric blanket, with three styles to choose from – the dual control, the comfort control, and the fleecy blanket.

It’s the dual version that’s catching shoppers attention, as it’s perfect for couples as each person can control half of the blanket’s temperature independently.

The blanket features two controllers, so you can choose a temperature – from three settings – that’s ‘just right’ for your side of the bed.

It is soft to the touch, features overheat protection so it’s heat safe, and has elasticated straps so the blanket can stretch over a mattress for an easy fit.

Shoppers have said the electric blanket is a ‘game-changer’.

More than 50,000 shoppers have tried and tested the Silentnight Dual Control Electric Blanket, and have given it an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.

One wrote in their five star review: “This electric bed heater has been a game-changer for me during the colder months.

“It warms up quickly and evenly, making the bed feel cosy within minutes. I really appreciate the adjustable heat settings, so I can choose the perfect temperature without getting too hot.”

Another said: “I genuinely don’t know how I coped without this heated blanket. It’s one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. Paired with a smart plug and a 15 tog duvet, it transforms cold evenings into pure comfort – I can take on winter nights without even switching on the heating.

“Highly recommend using a smart plug to schedule it or switch it on remotely – it makes the whole experience even better. If you’re looking for warmth, convenience, and a cosy escape from the chill, this is it.”

While a third said: “I have owned many electric blankets over the years but this one is without a doubt the best one ever. Well made and heats up very quickly.”

To shop the Silentnight Dual Control Electric Blanket at a 53% discount head to Amazon here.

