22nd Sep 2025

Shoppers rave about ‘excellent’ heated gadget that costs just 1p to run

Jonny Yates

‘Warm even on the coldest of days’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are loving these ‘excellent’ heated gloves that cost just 1p to run.

With the winter months fast approaching, people will be looking for ways to keep warm, and this affordable product from Amazon is the perfect choice.

The Aroma Season Heated Mittens are designed to warm your whole hand, or just the palm and knuckles depending on the temperature outside.

The heated gloves are priced at £34.99 on Amazon, and they’re available in two sizes, small and large.

Powered by two 2500mAh rechargeable batteries, they can last up to six hours, when on the highest setting, meaning they cost just 1p to run.

The heated mittens have three heat settings (42°C/47°C/52°C) that can be adjusted to suit your needs, and they automatically shut-off after 60 minutes of use.

And if you’re worried about not being able to use your phone while wearing them, they have a fingertip section that can flip open independently so you can use touch screen devices.

As well as keeping the average wearer warm, the gloves are particularly beneficial for people who suffer from cold-related conditions like Raynaud’s disease, where blood flow to the extremities is limited in cold weather.

The consistent warmth helps improve blood flow, reducing pain and stiffness in the hands. This makes heated gloves not just a luxury, but a necessity for some individuals during the winter months.

The heated gloves have been tried and tested by customers, who have given them an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.

One five star review said the gloves are “excellent” adding that they have “helped my finger circulation problem”.

Another said: “Spent so much money in the search for a pair of electric gloves that actually work as they advertised. These gloves are amazing nice and warm right to finger tips they are well made look great but most of all keep my hands warm perfect. What value after spending a small fortune on other gloves.”

While a third wrote: “Keep going for around 1.5hrs and luxuriously cosy. No joint swelling problems last winter with these.”

Somebody else said: “Given the price I wasn’t expecting much however the warmth lasted all skiing day”, adding that they’re “nicely waterproof”.

Others said the heated gloves are “warm and comfortable even on the coldest of days” and “I am the envy of every football parent on the sideline!”.

To shop the heated gloves for £34.99 head to Amazon here.

